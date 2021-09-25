HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers dominate Union Academy on offense, post third shutout to open YVC play

MONROE – After a couple of tough losses against upper-classification opponents, Mount Pleasant needed a get-well game.
Hello, Monroe Union Academy.
The Tigers rolled to a 56-0 victory on the road Friday night in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference opener for both teams. Mount Pleasant (4-2, 1-0 YVC), No. 5 in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings, rolled up 341 yards of offense and held the Cardinals (0-6, 0-1) under 100 total yards.
"We executed well," Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. "We wanted to work on all phases of our game. We had a tough night last week (at Class 4A Lake Norman), so we wanted to be focused and execute well – and we did. I was very pleased with our level of execution."
The Tigers averaged nine yards per play and got rushing touchdowns from five players: Brennen Jones, T.J. Blackwelder, Austin Love, Jakob Craver and Caleb Anderson.
Quarterback Lawson Little completed eight of 10 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and Keegan Moose had a 62-yard punt return for a TD.
"We used some different running backs tonight," Johns said. "Brennen got us going, and then after that, some of the other guys got an opportunity to get touches."
Keandre Stedford rushed for 84 yards on eight carries to lead Mount Pleasant. Jones also caught one touchdown pass, as did Jackson Harkey.
Kicker David McEachern was 8-for-8 on extra points, too.
"We competed well in all phases: special teams, run offense, run defense, we threw the ball well and ran the ball really well, too." Johns said. "There really isn't (much to complain about). Union has some good players, some good receivers. But they've had some injuries with their quarterbacks, and they had three different kids play quarterback tonight. That's hard when you have injuries at the quarterback position."
The Mount Pleasant defense posted its third shutout of the season, and the unit was led by a host of Tigers: Three players had four tackles (Jones, Chase Thomas and Moose), two had three stops (Nate Deaton and Dylan Coln), and another pair of Tigers (Bo Barbee and Collin Cook) corralled Cardinals 2.5 times. Moose also had Mount Pleasant’s only interception.
The Cardinals struggled to move the ball, gaining only 60 yards in the air and 22 on the ground. Mount Pleasant was especially stout when it counted, holding Union to 1-for-11 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down.
"We did really well," Johns said. "We lined up really well. The one thing we focused on all week was lining up right. We knew they were going to be multiple, formation-wise, and we wanted to be where we're supposed to be and execute our run defense well."
Mount Pleasant stays in conference next week against South Stanly (1-3, 0-0).
"South Stanly has always has good talent there," Johns said. "Coach (Ryan) Ochier does a fantastic job down there. That's a great program, and they've done some really good things. We have a tougher opponent this week, and we've got to get ready for them."
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 21 21 7 7 – 56
Union Academy 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
MP – Brennen Jones 5 run (David McEachern kick)
MP – Keegan Moose 62 punt return (McEachern kick)
MP – Jones 7 pass from Lawson Little (McEachern kick)
Second Quarter
MP – T.J. Blackwelder 7 run (McEachern kick)
MP – Austin Love 4 run (McEachern kick)
MP – Jackson Harkey 16 pass from Little (McEachern kick)
Third Quarter
MP – Jakob Craver 2 run (McEachern kick)
Fourth Quarter
MP – Caleb Anderson 4 run (McEachern kick)