HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers dominate Union Academy on offense, post third shutout to open YVC play

Kicker David McEachern was 8-for-8 on extra points, too.

"We competed well in all phases: special teams, run offense, run defense, we threw the ball well and ran the ball really well, too." Johns said. "There really isn't (much to complain about). Union has some good players, some good receivers. But they've had some injuries with their quarterbacks, and they had three different kids play quarterback tonight. That's hard when you have injuries at the quarterback position."

The Mount Pleasant defense posted its third shutout of the season, and the unit was led by a host of Tigers: Three players had four tackles (Jones, Chase Thomas and Moose), two had three stops (Nate Deaton and Dylan Coln), and another pair of Tigers (Bo Barbee and Collin Cook) corralled Cardinals 2.5 times. Moose also had Mount Pleasant’s only interception.

The Cardinals struggled to move the ball, gaining only 60 yards in the air and 22 on the ground. Mount Pleasant was especially stout when it counted, holding Union to 1-for-11 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down.

"We did really well," Johns said. "We lined up really well. The one thing we focused on all week was lining up right. We knew they were going to be multiple, formation-wise, and we wanted to be where we're supposed to be and execute our run defense well."

