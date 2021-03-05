HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers enter Week 2 with a roar

Then, Tyson tossed another touchdown, this time to Hank Allen on a corner route to tie the game going into halftime.

“We got two back-to-back touchdowns and went into the half with a tie,” Johns said. “We played great defense after that. We actually played really good defense after it was 14-0. I was proud of those guys.”

In the third quarter, Tyson gave Mount Pleasant the lead with a touchdown jaunt. Despite a few scares here and there, the Tigers’ defense didn’t allow East Rowan to do much after that.

In fact, the defense ended the game with an impressive play, as senior Layton Honeycutt made an athletic interception to seal things with roughly six seconds left.

Johns lauded the play.

“Layton made a great interception,” Johns said. “He got his foot inbounds. He had a great angle and caught the ball over his head.

“The whole defense played really, really well, and Ryan, even though he hadn’t practiced much, made some good decisions.”

Tyson completed nine of 16 passes for 123 yards and the two scores, and he carried once for the 6-yard touchdown.