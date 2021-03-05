HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers enter Week 2 with a roar

MOUNT PLEASANT – There were a lot more heart-stopping moments on Opening Night than Mike Johns would’ve preferred.
But despite falling into a two-touchdown hole in the first half, Johns’ Mount Pleasant Tigers simply found a way to escape with a 20-14 victory over East Rowan in a game played on rival Central Cabarrus’ home turf because of weather conditions Saturday.
The way to victory for the Tigers, ultimately, was the play of quarterback Ryan Tyson and an inspired finish by a potent defense.
Mount Pleasant is now 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference heading into tonight’s road game against fellow unbeaten Jesse Carson (1-0, 0-0 North Piedmont 3A Conference).
Early Saturday, it definitely didn’t appear the Tigers were going to be undefeated entering Week 2. That was mostly because they trailed East Rowan 14-0 and couldn’t get anything going for themselves.
Even Johns, the most tenured coach in the county, was surprised.
“We’re down 14-nothing early, and you say, ‘Wow, that was fast!’” he said. “But we have a very experienced team, and they were very composed. I was impressed.”
The Mount Pleasant surge started when Tyson, who threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another, found Max White for a score down the sideline.
Then, Tyson tossed another touchdown, this time to Hank Allen on a corner route to tie the game going into halftime.
“We got two back-to-back touchdowns and went into the half with a tie,” Johns said. “We played great defense after that. We actually played really good defense after it was 14-0. I was proud of those guys.”
In the third quarter, Tyson gave Mount Pleasant the lead with a touchdown jaunt. Despite a few scares here and there, the Tigers’ defense didn’t allow East Rowan to do much after that.
In fact, the defense ended the game with an impressive play, as senior Layton Honeycutt made an athletic interception to seal things with roughly six seconds left.
Johns lauded the play.
“Layton made a great interception,” Johns said. “He got his foot inbounds. He had a great angle and caught the ball over his head.
“The whole defense played really, really well, and Ryan, even though he hadn’t practiced much, made some good decisions.”
Tyson completed nine of 16 passes for 123 yards and the two scores, and he carried once for the 6-yard touchdown.
The defense was led by Jakob Craver’s 11 tackles, with Brennen Jones, Gavin Moose, Dylan Coln and Emmanuel Solis getting seven each.
Now, the Tigers’ record is perfect going into Week 2 against the 3A Cougars. Johns believes Mount Pleasant is built for the task after having played great defense against another 3A Rowan County team last week.
“That’s what was really exciting,” Johns said. “Our defense, we had a meeting on the sidelines when we were up. I told the team, ‘If they don’t score anymore points, we’re going to win this game.’ And they went out there and played great in the second half. I was really, really proud.
“I feel like we have a really good chance to do well.”