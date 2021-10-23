HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers fall to Comets in crucial YVC matchup

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Cream of Cabarrus No. 3-ranked Mount Pleasant Tigers suffered their first conference loss Friday night when they fell to North Stanly, 21-18, at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.
Midway through the third quarter, the Tigers were down 21-0.
They scored their first touchdown with 35 seconds left in the third quarter, spring-boarding their comeback attempt that would fall three points shy.
“The first half did not go well,” Mount Pleasant head coach Mike Johns said. “We had two coverage breakdowns that led to two touchdowns for (the Comets). But I really liked the way we got after it in the second half.”
As the Tigers racked up two fourth-quarter touchdowns, it looked for a moment as if they might steal the victory away from the Comets.
But they failed to convert on point-after attempts for each of their three touchdowns, and this proved to be the difference-maker.
“We played hard, but it was just too little too late,” Johns said.
RECORDS
Mount Pleasant 6-3 overall, 3-1 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A; North Stanly 4-4, 3-1 YVC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
With just an inkling of hope left for the Tigers, the Mount Pleasant defense forced the Comets into a punting situation with three minutes remaining in the game.
The Tigers were still down 21-12, so they needed to score two touchdowns in three minutes.
Mount Pleasant’s Jakob Craver gave this task his best effort, zooming by the Comet punt protection to block the kick.
He then picked up the ball and returned it all the way for a Tiger touchdown, cutting the deficit to three points and giving Mount Pleasant a greater chance at victory.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Mount Pleasant
● Craver came through when his team needed him most, scoring a rushing touchdown at the end of the third quarter, along with his punt-block touchdown.
● Keegan Moose was the spark the Tigers needed in the second half. He finished the game with 109 total yards from scrimmage.
North Stanly
● Comet quarterback Luke Shaver completed 11 of his 21 passes for 207 yards and tossed three touchdowns to three different receivers.
● Stefan Harris was the top target for the Comets’ passing attack. He broke loose a couple of times for big gains, racking up a total of 88 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● The Tigers set themselves up poorly at times due to turnovers. They turned the ball over five times, including four in the first half.
● Snapping the ball was an issue for Mount Pleasant. There were numerous errant snaps, both on offense and in special teams.
● When North Stanly’s Harris caught his touchdown pass from Shaver in the first quarter, it was the first points Mount Pleasant has allowed in YVC play this season.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
The Tigers will finish the regular season against first-place Jay M. Robinson next Friday with a share of the YVC title on the line. The Bulldogs defeated South Stanly Friday to move to 4-0 in the conference.
The Comets will take on Albemarle in their season finale. Should they and the Tigers both come out of the final week with wins, the Comets will also claim a share of the YVC title.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 0 0 6 12 -- 18
North Stanly 7 7 7 0 -- 21
First Quarter
NS – Stefan Harris 10 pass from Luke Shaver (Mac Barfield kick)
Second Quarter
NS – Gavyn Covington 30 pass from Shaver (Barfield kick)
Third Quarter
NS – Clay Hatley 33 pass from Shaver (Barfield kick)
MP – Jakob Craver 7 run (2-point attempt failed)
Fourth Quarter
MP – Dylan Coln 28 pass from Lawson Little (2-point attempt failed)
MP – Craver 30 blocked punt recovery (kick failed)