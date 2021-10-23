HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers fall to Comets in crucial YVC matchup

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Cream of Cabarrus No. 3-ranked Mount Pleasant Tigers suffered their first conference loss Friday night when they fell to North Stanly, 21-18, at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.

Midway through the third quarter, the Tigers were down 21-0.

They scored their first touchdown with 35 seconds left in the third quarter, spring-boarding their comeback attempt that would fall three points shy.

“The first half did not go well,” Mount Pleasant head coach Mike Johns said. “We had two coverage breakdowns that led to two touchdowns for (the Comets). But I really liked the way we got after it in the second half.”

As the Tigers racked up two fourth-quarter touchdowns, it looked for a moment as if they might steal the victory away from the Comets.

But they failed to convert on point-after attempts for each of their three touchdowns, and this proved to be the difference-maker.

“We played hard, but it was just too little too late,” Johns said.

RECORDS

Mount Pleasant 6-3 overall, 3-1 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A; North Stanly 4-4, 3-1 YVC