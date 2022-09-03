HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers have 10-game win streak vs. Colts snapped after 2-point conversion fails

MOUNT PLEASANT – When Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Mount Pleasant got the ball back with just under three minutes left in the game and trailing West Stanly by a touchdown, Tigers coach Daniel Crosby decided then that if his team scored a touchdown he would opt to go for the win and not the tie.

The Tigers were in exactly that place only a couple minutes later after Keegan Moose’s short touchdown run put his team in position to win.

Moose got the handoff again on the two-point conversion try and was stopped inside the 1-yard line as the visiting Colts escaped Larry Honeycutt Field with a 21-20 non-conference victory.

“Yeah, no doubt,” said Crosby. “The game we played, it was strength on strength. We had a chance there. If it goes to overtime, it’s going to come down to one play anyway. I liked the ball in our hands, and I would do it over 100 times.”

Coincidentally, the last time West Stanly beat Mount Pleasant the final score was also 21-20. That was in 2010, but the Tigers won the next 10 matchups. The teams did not meet last year because of the COVID pandemic.

On Friday, West Stanly (3-0) took a 21-14 lead earlier in the fourth quarter on a drive that took just over two minutes. Mount Pleasant’s ensuing possession ended with a fumble the Colts recovered just inside their territory.

The Tigers (2-1) forced a punt, and Moose returned it 32 yards to his own 49-yard line with 2:52 left in the game. As Mount Pleasant marched down field, Colton Scott hauled in a 24-yard completion at the West Stanly 7 on a fourth-down play.

After a spiked pass to stop the clock, Moose scored his touchdown on the next play.

Trailing 21-20 with 1:06 left, the Tigers’ David McEachern tried an onside kick. It was well-placed but a West Stanly player took possession off a big bounce, and the Colts ran out the clock.

“(McEachern) executed that,” said Crosby. “We practice that all the time. The big hop was one hop too soon, and they were able to get it. But that’s what you get in that situation. You just try to kick the best ball you can and go get it.”

Moose scored Mount Pleasant’s first touchdown on a 22-yard run in the second quarter. A missed extra point put the Tigers down 7-6 at halftime.

Mount Pleasant quarterback Lawson Little scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter to tie the score, 14-14.

Mount Pleasant plays host to Northwest Cabarrus next Friday.