HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers help Crosby do it his way in 'Battle of Highway 49' win over Vikings

MOUNT PLEASANT – A veteran player made a big splash in a new coach’s first victory on a freshly carpeted field at Mount Pleasant Friday.

Senior quarterback Lawson Little accounted for four of his team’s five touchdowns as Daniel Crosby earned a victory in his first game as Mount Pleasant’s coach. The Tigers christened the latest generation of Larry Honeycutt Field, an artificial turf variety, at Tiger Stadium by blanketing non-conference rival Central Cabarrus, 35-14.

Mount Pleasant (1-0) captured its second straight victory in the Battle of Highway 49 by scoring the game’s first 35 points. The Tigers scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and added another shortly after halftime.

“It’s a great night to be a Tiger,” said Crosby, who previously coached at China Grove Carson, in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “I’m really proud of our program, really proud of our coaches, who I’d put up against anybody’s. Our players, after the game I thanked them for buying in and believing in what we’re doing. They went out and executed. I’m very happy.”

Little opened the scoring with a 60-yard scoring run and added a 45-yard touchdown pass to Keegan Moose before the game’s first break. On the second play of the second quarter, Little completed a 66-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Sophomore Bo Barbee set up Mount Pleasant’s next score with an interception inside Tiger territory only three-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter. Brayden Parris keyed the ensuing drive with a 21-yard reception to the Central Cabarrus 24. Little later added his second rushing touchdown from 10 yards out for a 28-0 lead.

Some of Central Cabarrus’ best scoring opportunities in the first half were thwarted by its own mistakes. A 44-yard completion from Kaden Kline to Adriel Miller put the ball at the Mount Pleasant 27-yard line, but Kline’s dart down the middle squirted through his open receiver’s hands inside the 10.

Late in the quarter, Miller’s 35-yard punt return was negated by a Vikings penalty.

Moose scored his second touchdown on a 3-yard burst up the middle. He was stood up just outside the goal line but side-stepped to his right to slide into the end zone.

Central Cabarrus (0-1) got on the board with just under four minutes left in the game. Senior Michael Forney kept a drive alive with a 3-yard run on fourth-and-2 from the Mount Pleasant 21.

On the next play, Kline was intercepted in the end zone, but it was overturned by a Tigers roughing-the-passer penalty. On second-and-goal from the 5, Forney broke two tackles and spun into the end zone for a touchdown.

On the last play of the game, Miller caught a 10-yard scoring pass from Kline. Jonah Happel kicked both extra points for the Vikings.

“Our biggest issue is that we were just as inconsistent as we could be,” said Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua, who lauded the play of Forney, defensive end Nicholas Barber and two-way lineman Kevin Martin.

“We’d have two or three good plays in a row, then we’d have a bad snap … or we’d blow a coverage … and miss a block … or make a stupid coaching decision.”

The Vikings play at Jay M. Robinson next Friday, while Mount Pleasant travels to Carson, where Crosby coached for the previous three years.

SCORING SUMMARY

Central Cabarrus 0 0 0 14 -- 14

Mount Pleasant 14 14 7 0 -- 35

First quarter

MP – Lawson Little 60 run (David McEachern kick)

MP – Keegan Moose 45 pass from Little (McEachern kick)

Second quarter

MP – Little 3 run (McEachern kick)

MP – Little 10 run (McEachern kick)

Third quarter

MP – Moose 3 run (McEachern kick)

Fourth quarter

CC – Michael Forney 5 run (Jonah Happel kick)

CC – Adriel Miller 10 pass from Kaden Kline (Happel kick)