HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers set off fireworks for the fourth to bring home victory over Anson

WADESBORO – The Mount Pleasant defense didn’t surrender any points in the first half at Anson Friday, but the Tigers still trailed at intermission. So the defense took matters into its own hands for the next two quarters – literally – to propel Mount Pleasant to a 30-9 non-conference high school football victory.

The Tigers took every bit advantage of its five second-half takeaways, including four interceptions, by turning them into points. Still trailing, 9-8, at the end of three quarters, Mount Pleasant shut out Anson in the fourth quarter, 22-0.

The triumph allowed Mount Pleasant (3-2 overall) to stop a two-game slide.

“It was a huge win,” said coach Daniel Crosby in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “I think Anson is a really good football team. It was a defensive battle for a while.

“I’m really proud of our guys. We challenged them this week to play four quarters and stay even-keeled, no matter good or bad. They really did that."

A botched punt snap that sailed through the back of its own endz one led Mount Pleasant to a 2-0 deficit at halftime.

The first of Andrew Fisher’s two interceptions changed the tide for the Tigers midway through the third quarter. He returned a pick to midfield, and a long pass play from Lawson Little to Jackson Harkey set up Kolby Cook’s short touchdown run and ensuing two-point conversion run for an 8-2 Mount Pleasant lead.

Before the end of the period, Anson (3-2) used a long pass play to score its only offensive points to hold a 9-8 advantage. On the Bearcats’ next possession, the Tigers’ Colt Klutz stepped in front of a screen pass and returned it 15 yards for a score and a 16-9 Mount Pleasant advantage.

Bo Barbee’s interception led to the Tigers’ next points, Cook’s second touchdown, a 5-yard run.

Late in the game, the Bearcats turned the ball over on downs deep in their own territory and were also out of timeouts. Mount Pleasant took advantage of the optimum field position and closed its scoring with a 1-yard plunge by Little.

The fifth Mount Pleasant takeaway was a fumble recovery by Ethan Dempsey.

“I thought defensively we played lights out tonight,” said Crosby. “(Anson) was able to move the ball between the 20s (yard lines), but we were able to make plays and create turnovers.”

The Tigers play host to Monroe Union Academy in their Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference opener next week.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Mount Pleasant 0 0 8 22 – 30

Anson 0 2 7 0 – 9