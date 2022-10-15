HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers show resilience against Albemarle, remain unblemished in YVC play

MOUNT PLEASANT – Homecoming started ominously for the Mount Pleasant football team Friday night.

It had been more than two weeks since the Tigers had played a game, thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian and an idle week on the schedule, and they definitely seemed to be taken off-guard in the opening moments of their game against visiting Albemarle.

On the first offensive play of the contest, Bulldogs quarterback Dre Davis raced 67 yards – he had just 49 rushing yards on the season before that carry – to put the Tigers in a hole.

But the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Tigers got back into peak-season form right away, as they went on to score 28 unanswered points before Albemarle would have another highlight, going on to take a scintillating 56-21 victory before a packed house at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers won their fourth consecutive game and improved to 6-2 overall while remaining unbeaten (3-0) in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, where they’re tied with Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Jay M. Robinson for first place.

Albemarle fell to 2-5, 1-2 in the YVC and has now lost three of its last four games.

Mount Pleasant coach Daniel Crosby said his team was undaunted by the early deficit. Instead, the Tigers simply straightened their shoulders and responded, starting with a Lawson Little touchdown run, followed by a smorgasbord of other scores.

It was nothing new.

“Unfortunately, we’ve started slow in a couple of games, and our guys didn’t flinch tonight,” Crosby said in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “We went right down the field and scored pretty quickly to respond. That was key. We talk about playing four quarters all the time and just going on to the next play. We did that, and we were fine.”

The Tigers have essentially had their way on offense in the YVC this season. Following wins over Monroe Union Academy (36-14), South Stanly (60-0) and now Albemarle, Mount Pleasant is averaging nearly 51 points per game in league play.

Little (two touchdown runs) and Keegan Moose (three rushing scores) made multiple end zone trips Friday, but they weren’t the only Tigers to reach paydirt, as Colton Scott (on a pass from Little) and Gavin Adkins (two TD runs) made visits, too.

“Our guys, we played well,” Crosby said. “(The Bulldogs) jumped on us – they have some really good athletes, a lot of speed, and we knew that. But we kind of did what we wanted to on offense, rushing the ball all night, and that was huge.

“I thought we had a really good bye week, where we could get some guys healthy. We were at full strength tonight, and our guys were excited to play, especially since it was homecoming. I feel like it’s been a while because we played on that Thursday (Sept. 29 because of Ian), and then had the bye week. It felt like an eternity since we played, and we came out and executed.”

Several Tigers also played well defensively, with Mount Pleasant players frequently swarming Albemarle ball carriers throughout the game following Davis’ opening touchdown. Mount Pleasant junior Dylan Coln had interception for the Tigers.

“Our guys have done a good job,” Crosby said. “We’ve put ourselves in position where everything is still in front of us. We control our own destiny.”

The Tigers hit the field again next week, when they travel to New London to face North Stanly, a team that handed Mount Pleasant its first-ever YVC loss last year, 21-18. The Tigers went on to finish third in the conference.

The Tigers will need to knock off the Comets to have a chance of going into the regular-season finale against Jay M. Robinson on Oct. 28 with a perfect league record, thus making it the YVC championship game many have anticipated.

But Crosby knows North Stanly has to be the first order of business.

“As coaches, we say this all the time: ‘Next week’s the biggest one,’” Crosby said. “But it truly is the biggest game for us. Going (against) North Stanly, I think the guys were in a similar position last year but weren’t able to finish as strong as they wanted to, but I feel good about where we are.

“We’re going to have a good week of practice and then go execute at North Stanly. That’s going to be a big one for us. A lot of playoff implications in that one.”