HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers stave off Colts to complete perfect regular season, secure conference crown

CONCORD– The Mount Pleasant Tigers are the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference champions after defeating West Stanly, 19-13, on Friday night at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.
The win completed a perfect regular season for the Tigers, as they will head into the playoffs with the conference’s top seed.
“The boys just played inspired tonight,” Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns said of his team. “They got punched in the mouth early, and I was so impressed with them.”
That punch came in the form of a long touchdown drive to start the game for the Colts, as they used their triple option offense to march down the field and take the early 7-0 lead.
Mount Pleasant would get an answer midway through the second quarter when quarterback Ryan Tyson found Bryce Parker for a 53-yard score.
This would be the only other score of the first half, as the two teams went into the locker room at halftime tied, 7-7.
Mount Pleasant would then hit the gas pedal hard to start the second half, scoring two more touchdowns in the third quarter on Tyson touchdowns passes to Hank Allen and Xander Lamb. With the Colts’ offense faltering, it seemed as if the Tigers would cruise to the victory, but as West Stanly’s defense came through with clutch stops, its offense brought the game to within one score, thanks to Braden Hartsell’s 7-yard touchdown run.
But with the game in the balance, the Tigers’ defense held strong to secure the conference crown.
RECORDS
Mount Pleasant 7-0 overall, 5-0 Rocky River 2A/3A Conference; West Stanly 3-1, 3-1 RRC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
During a crucial late-game sequence, the Colts were deep in Tiger territory with a chance to take the lead or tie the game.
With fewer than three minutes on the clock, West Stanly quarterback Jordan Manshack rolled out to his left on a fourth-and-long inside the Tigers’ 30-yard line.
As Manshack threw a pass to the sideline, Mount Pleasant’s Jakob Craver stepped in front of the Colts’ receiver and took the ball away from him.
Craver’s play ended the West Stanly drive and allowed the Tigers to run out the rest of the clock.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Mount Pleasant
● Tyson was the difference maker for the Tigers, as he picked the Colts’ secondary apart. He completed 16 of his 20 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 73 yards rushing on 13 carries.
● Parker was a Swiss Army Knife for the Tigers Friday night. Not only did he add 117 yards on seven catches with a touchdown, he also blocked a punt and handled his team’s punting duties. He had a punt downed at the 1-yard line and scampered for a 7-yard rush on a fake punt.
● With the Colts employing an offense that involved numerous outside runs, junior linebacker Brennen Jones took advantage, getting into the backfield from the outside a handful of times. He managed to get four tackles for-loss as part of his team-leading 7.5 tackles in the game.
West Stanly
● Colts fullback Braden Hartsell performed well, racking up 56 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries.
● Logan Little also ran the ball well from the slot position, accumulating 70 yards on nine carries.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● The Tigers wore pink socks and Johns wore a pink T-shirt to honor former assistant coach Michael Landers, who died earlier this week. It was evident Landers will certainly be missed in the Mount Pleasant community.
● The Tigers chose to run their offense primarily through their quarterback despite tailback Dalton Miller having more than 300 yards combined in his previous two games. Johns said this was due to the Colts putting six defenders in the box, leaving their secondary vulnerable.
● The Colts ran their triple option offense well, but once they fell behind, it was difficult to find success and make a comeback with an offense that drains so much time off the clock.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Both teams await the official playoff seedings to be announced Saturday. The Tigers expect to be one of the top seeds in the tournament and will almost certainly host a first-round game this Friday, while the Colts will also hope for a home game to start the playoffs.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 0 7 12 0 -- 19
West Stanly 7 0 0 6 -- 13
First Quarter
WS – Austin Stoker 14 run (Jaime Jaramillo kick)
Second Quarter
MP – Bryce Parker 53 pass from Ryan Tyson (Britton Weems kick)
Third Quarter
MP – Hank Allen 5 pass from Ryan Tyson (kick failed)
MP – Xander Lamb 6 pass from Ryan Tyson (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
WS – Braden Hartsell 7 run (kick failed)