HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers stave off Colts to complete perfect regular season, secure conference crown

CONCORD– The Mount Pleasant Tigers are the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference champions after defeating West Stanly, 19-13, on Friday night at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.

The win completed a perfect regular season for the Tigers, as they will head into the playoffs with the conference’s top seed.

“The boys just played inspired tonight,” Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns said of his team. “They got punched in the mouth early, and I was so impressed with them.”

That punch came in the form of a long touchdown drive to start the game for the Colts, as they used their triple option offense to march down the field and take the early 7-0 lead.

Mount Pleasant would get an answer midway through the second quarter when quarterback Ryan Tyson found Bryce Parker for a 53-yard score.

This would be the only other score of the first half, as the two teams went into the locker room at halftime tied, 7-7.