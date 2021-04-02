HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers take down Timberwolves to move one step closer to a title

CONCORD – One more step to a title.
That’s the Mount Pleasant football team’s status after Thursday night’s 35-0 road victory over Montgomery Central.
The Tigers improved their record to 6-0 overall, which includes a 4-0 mark in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference, where they’re tied with West Stanly for first place in the standings. Those two teams meet next Friday in Mount Pleasant to decide the champion.
To set up that scenario, Mount Pleasant had to face Montgomery Central in Troy, and the Tigers encountered few problems dispatching the Timberwolves (1-4, 0-4 RRC).
The passing of Ryan Tyson had a lot to do with that.
Tyson, the Tigers’ senior quarterback, had season-highs in completions (13), passing yards (277) and passing touchdowns (four). He completed 87 percent of his throws (13-for-15).
Tyson threw touchdowns to three different receivers: Bryce Parker, Hank Allen and Davis Neel. For the game, Parker hauled in five passes for a season-high 136 yards and two scores. It was the second game in a row in which Parker has registered at least 100 yards receiving.
Mount Pleasant also racked up 127 yards on the ground, with senior Dalton Miller carrying 14 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.
“We played pretty well,” Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We threw the ball really well, we ran the ball well, but we really mixed it up well on offense.
“Defensively, we played well. We bent a little bit, but we played really well in the red zone and prevented (the Timberwolves) from scoring.”
Thursday actually was the Mount Pleasant defense’s second shutout of the season, and success on that side of the ball has been a recent trend. Over their last four games, the Tigers have allowed just 21 points, an average of less than a touchdown a game.
Leading the way for the Mount Pleasant defensive unit against Montgomery Central was Jase Yount, who posted seven tackles – including a whopping five of them behind the line of scrimmage – and a sack.
Bobby Fink had five tackles and was followed closely by Layton Honeycutt (4.5) and Jacob Craver (four). Honeycutt also had an interception, his second of the season.
Now, there’s one final step for the Tigers: West Stanly (3-0 overall, 3-0 RRC) in what will be a title showdown.
Last season, Mount Pleasant eked out an 18-17 victory over the Colts, when Tyson hit Sawyer Osborne for a two-point conversion pass with 48 seconds left, that put the Tigers in the postseason.
Next Friday’s game will be mega-important, too, as the Tigers look to win their first league title since 2018. Ironically, Mount Pleasant had to take down the Colts in the regular-season finale on its home field that year, too, to secure the crown.
“We’ve got a big game next week: undefeated West Stanly against undefeated Mount Pleasant,” Johns said, sounding almost like an ESPN commercial promoting a huge game. “It’s going to be exciting.”
This year, though, the Tigers have endured their share of “anything-can-happen” moments, whether it’s been the COVID-19-delayed season, nail-biting wins, or injuries. Johns said his team has adjusted accordingly, and he’s excited about what he has heading into Friday’s matchup.
“It’s been one week at a time,” said Johns, who is in his 22nd season at Mount Pleasant. “It’s been a football season like no other for multiple reasons. We just take it one week at a time. All the teams that I’ve coached that have been successful have been able to do that.
“This group has been very mature. They’ve been wonderful to coach. I’ve really enjoyed this group. They have a fantastic mindset, they’re very mature, we’re having a lot of fun, and it’s just been a nice seven-, eight-week run we’ve had so far.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 7 21 0 7 – 35
Montgomery Central 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
MP – Dalton Miller 3 run (Britton Weems kick)
Second Quarter
MP – Bryce Parker 90 pass from Ryan Tyson (kick failed)
MP – Hank Allen 35 pass from Tyson (Miller run)
MP – Parker 10 pass from Tyson (Weems kick)
Third Quarter
None
Fourth Quarter
MP – Davis Neel 15 pass from Tyson (Weems kick)