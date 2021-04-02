HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers take down Timberwolves to move one step closer to a title

“We played pretty well,” Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We threw the ball really well, we ran the ball well, but we really mixed it up well on offense.

“Defensively, we played well. We bent a little bit, but we played really well in the red zone and prevented (the Timberwolves) from scoring.”

Thursday actually was the Mount Pleasant defense’s second shutout of the season, and success on that side of the ball has been a recent trend. Over their last four games, the Tigers have allowed just 21 points, an average of less than a touchdown a game.

Leading the way for the Mount Pleasant defensive unit against Montgomery Central was Jase Yount, who posted seven tackles – including a whopping five of them behind the line of scrimmage – and a sack.

Bobby Fink had five tackles and was followed closely by Layton Honeycutt (4.5) and Jacob Craver (four). Honeycutt also had an interception, his second of the season.

Now, there’s one final step for the Tigers: West Stanly (3-0 overall, 3-0 RRC) in what will be a title showdown.