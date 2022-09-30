HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers were hitting on all cylinders while scoring most points in five seasons

NORWOOD – The Mount Pleasant Tigers played in rare air Thursday night.

And this had nothing to with the windy effects of Hurricane Ian, other than the fact that that storm forced the Tigers to play their game at South Stanly a day early.

It was the fact that Mount Pleasant had a performance that was so complete, so dominant and filled with contributions from so many players that made it rare.

The Tigers played nearly a flawless game as they thrashed the homestanding Rowdy Rebel Bulls, 60-0, Thursday.

It was a night filled with spectacular plays in all three phases of the game and one in which multiple Tigers established career milestones.

The offensive output was the most points Mount Pleasant has scored in a game since a 61-7 win over West Stanly in 2017. The Tigers actually scored 60 points twice that year, including a 60-0 victory over Monroe Union Academy four games earlier.

Like the aforementioned games, this one was never in doubt, as the Tigers held a 47-0 lead at halftime. With the game moving quickly in the second half because of a running clock and the state-mandate “mercy rule,” the Tigers won their third consecutive game and eased their record to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference. South Stanly dropped to 0-6, 0-1 YVC.

“It was a fun night,” Mount Pleasant coach Daniel Crosby said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “I thought we executed really well, and we got to see a lot of guys make plays. Some guys who maybe don’t get as many opportunities as others stepped up and made plays. We played a lot of guys in the second and third quarter that hadn’t gotten to play, and we didn’t skip a beat.

“I told them at halftime, ‘This is you guys’ time to shine. We’re still going to go out and play well. We want to play hard for four quarters, whether we’re up big or down big.’ I’m proud of our guys for going out and doing that with a big lead.”

The Tigers definitely followed orders.

Early on, defense and special teams took center stage. To start the game, the Tigers’ defense shut down the Rowdy Rebel Bulls’ offense on three straight drives, and the Mount Pleasant special teams unit culminated each of those drives by blocking the punt.

Suffocating.

In the first half alone, Mount Pleasant’s Darius Alexander blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, and Tyler McDowell blocked two punts to set up end zone trips. In addition, Jackson Harkey had an interception that he promptly returned for a 60-yard score.

And when the Tigers weren’t scoring defensive and special teams touchdowns, those units put the offense in perfect position to reach paydirt by creating short fields in which they started off inside the 20-yard line.

Kolby Cook ran in for the Tigers’ first offensive score, and quarterback Lawson Little ran in for the second. Also, Colton Scott hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, including a 50-yarder from Little.

Scott is one of several players who has raised his level of play during the Tigers’ winning streak, and Crosby believes he’s only heating up after being away from the game for a while.

“He’s played well,” Crosby said of Scott. “That was a big pickup for us. He may have played when he was a freshman or in middle school, but he hadn’t played in the last several years. He’s been a big addition.”

Junior kicker David McEachern has been with the Tigers for a while, but he had his best game of the season Thursday. His night included a 2022-best of a nearly 40-yard field goal, and he performed well on extra-point attempts and kickoffs.

“He had a big night tonight,” Crosby said of McEachern. “We kicked off nine times, and I’d say six of the nine were touchbacks.”

The second half started off with fireworks for the Tigers, too. Junior Caleb Greene took the opening kickoff and returned it for the first touchdown of his career. Finally, Gavin Adkins completed the scoring for Mount Pleasant in the fourth quarter with a touchdown run.

For the Tigers, they seem to be hitting their stride at just the right time. They are idle next week, and then they conclude the season with games at home against Albemarle, on the road at North Stanly, and at home against last year’s conference champion Jay M. Robinson.

Crosby feels good about where his team is right now.

“We’re building momentum,” he said. “We’re going into our bye week, and I feel good about that. We’re pretty healthy, for the most part, but we need some times to let guys recover from some bumps and bruises. We’ve been going at this a while now, since April or May when we started spring ball, so it’s going to be a good time for us to take a few days off.

“It’s a long weekend with no school (Friday). We can just rest and kind of just get away from football and come back and get ready for the stretch run. We feel good about where we are. All our goals are still in front of us, and everything to play for is right there. We’ve just got to go make it happen.”