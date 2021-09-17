HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Time spent in 4A, schedule laden with big squads has Wonders ready for Ragin’ Bulls

In the Greater Metro 4, the Wonders will have several teams with whom they’re familiar. Other teams in the new league this season include Cox Mill, West Cabarrus, Lake Norman, Mooresville and South Iredell.

“Our league has some teams that we’re accustomed to playing,” Newsome said. “Although we didn’t play Mooresville last year, we typically play them as a non-conference game. Some of the other teams – Cox Mill and West Cabarrus – we’re accustomed to playing.

“And Hickory Ridge, of course, is somebody we’ve played in the past, and we’re glad to start that rivalry back up because I think that we’ll be two of the top teams in the conference year in and year out. We’re just glad to get back at it.”

This year, the Wonders have continued to play tough 4A teams, just to prepare for nights like tonight and beyond. A.L Brown’s three wins this season have come against North Mecklenburg (28-20), Monroe Sun Valley (41-13) and Mint Hill Rocky River (28-6).

But Newsome, who is in his 11th season at A.L. Brown after guiding Matthews Butler to a pair of 4AA state titles, believes the Wonders can be even better.