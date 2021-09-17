HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Time spent in 4A, schedule laden with big squads has Wonders ready for Ragin’ Bulls

KANNAPOLIS – After a four-year hiatus, the A.L. Brown Wonders find themselves once again competing in the state’s largest classification.
One good thing about the Wonders being a Class 4A squad again is that they no longer share a conference with big-school heavyweights like perennial state-title contender Cornelius Hough, three-time state champion Charlotte Mallard Creek and two-time reigning state champion Charlotte Chambers (formerly Vance).
But that doesn’t mean life now will be easy for the Wonders, who this year are charter members of the Greater Metro 4 Conference.
A.L. Brown is actually the most tradition-rich program in the Greater Metro 4, thanks to its two 3A state championships (1989 and 1997). But the new league is filled with tough competition, and A.L. Brown starts off tonight playing the team many observers considers THE toughest, when the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Wonders visits top-ranked Hickory Ridge.
While A.L. Brown (3-0, 0-0 GM4) has had statewide respect for generations, Hickory Ridge (2-2, 0-0) is beginning to garner its own prestige throughout the Tar Heel State. The Ragin’ Bulls’ losses have come against two of the state’s best teams, four-time defending 3A state champion Charlotte Catholic and Chambers, and Hickory Ridge itself is ranked 22nd in the state, according to www.maxpreps.com. Meanwhile, A.L. Brown is ranked 50th.
In most leagues, the teams considered to be the conference’s best often close out the season, facing each other in what frequently ends up as a league championship game.
But here are the Wonders and Bulls, meeting in the opening game tonight, so easing its way back into rugged 4A play will not be an option for A.L. Brown.
The Wonders accept that.
“That’s just the way the draw came out,” Wonders veteran coach Mike Newsome said. “At least the way a lot of people are looking at it right now, the two top teams are playing first in the conference. Whoever comes out successful, it definitely gives that team a leg up in the conference race.
“You’ve got to play everybody, so you might as well get the good ones out of the way first. It definitely is a tough matchup for us going into this Week 1 of conference play. You don’t really know what’s going on in a new conference.”
Although the Wonders have spent the previous four years in the familiar confines of the South Piedmont 3A Conference, in which they won the league title last season, it’s not as if they have avoided 4A competition.
Since returning to the SPC in 2017, their schedule has been packed with non-conference games against bigger schools, such as Mocksville Davie and Mooresville as well as 4A teams from Mecklenburg and Union counties.
In the Greater Metro 4, the Wonders will have several teams with whom they’re familiar. Other teams in the new league this season include Cox Mill, West Cabarrus, Lake Norman, Mooresville and South Iredell.
“Our league has some teams that we’re accustomed to playing,” Newsome said. “Although we didn’t play Mooresville last year, we typically play them as a non-conference game. Some of the other teams – Cox Mill and West Cabarrus – we’re accustomed to playing.
“And Hickory Ridge, of course, is somebody we’ve played in the past, and we’re glad to start that rivalry back up because I think that we’ll be two of the top teams in the conference year in and year out. We’re just glad to get back at it.”
This year, the Wonders have continued to play tough 4A teams, just to prepare for nights like tonight and beyond. A.L Brown’s three wins this season have come against North Mecklenburg (28-20), Monroe Sun Valley (41-13) and Mint Hill Rocky River (28-6).
But Newsome, who is in his 11th season at A.L. Brown after guiding Matthews Butler to a pair of 4AA state titles, believes the Wonders can be even better.
“It’s like I told our guys, ‘I don’t think we’ve put our best game on the field yet,’” Newsome said. “I thought the first game against North Meck, we should’ve won it a lot bigger; we made first-game mistakes and didn’t score in the red zone. In the second game against Sun Valley, I thought we played really well, especially on special teams and defense, but I thought we could’ve done a little more offensively. But we scored 41 points, and it’s always a good night when you can do that. And in our last game against Rocky River – a big, athletic football team – we turned the ball over too much offensively.”
Still, after three games, the Wonders are averaging impressive totals of 32.3 points per game while allowing 13 points per contest.
The A.L. Brown offense has been engineered by steady senior quarterback Joey Vanover, who is completing 72 percent of his passes while averaging 185 yards per game. Meanwhile, senior Jaden Johnson – who Newsome said is “playing the best football that he’s ever played” -- has been electric as a receiver, a runner and a defender.
The Wonders’ top rusher is junior Kash Smith (230 yards and a touchdown), and the No. 1 pass catcher is sophomore Xavier Chambers (16 receptions for 235 yards and three scores).
Defensively, the Wonders are paced by their linebacking corps – Antarron Turner, Brock Morgan and Torren Wright. An N.C.
State commit, Wright is listed as a four-star prospect by most scouting services and widely regarded as one of the top 10 players in the state.
But Newsome is also quick to mention 5-foot-9 senior defensive end Jaleel Pemberton as a major factor for the Wonders.
“Somebody who gets overlooked a little bit (is) Jaleel Pemberton,” Newsome said. “He’s an undersized defensive end, but he’s playing at a very high level. He was an all-conference player for us last year, and sometimes he gets matched up against the offense’s biggest offensive lineman. Maybe he doesn’t show up (in the statistics) as much, but he’s making plays.”
Newsome also lauded his defensive backfield, which has been sparked by the play of cornerback Keidren Lott.
“We graduated all of our defensive backs, and I think our defensive backs are doing a tremendous job of playing,” the coach said. “I feel our whole defense is playing well.”
It will all be necessary tonight when the Wonders visit Hickory Ridge, which has a quick-strike offense led by senior quarterback Alex Bentley, All-American receiver Christian Hamilton, and Davidson commit Sabin McLaughlin Jr. also hauling in big passes.
Let the pursuit of the GM4 conference title begin with what will arguably be the league’s biggest game this year.
“Basically now, to win the conference, you’ve got to beat everybody in the conference,” Newsome said. “Our conference will be extremely tough. But definitely this first one, we know that (the Bulls are) coming from a 4A conference. We did that stint in 4A and battled in that league that we were in for several years, so I would feel like that they would have the confidence that they should come in and kind of dominate in this league.
“Of course, I think, we’re going to have something to say about that, at least.”