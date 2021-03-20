HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Top-ranked A.L. Brown shuts out No. 6 West Cabarrus

KANNAPOLIS - The A.L. Brown Wonders culminated their week of being the No. 1 team in the first Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings of the season by shutting out the No. 6 West Cabarrus Wolverines, 47-0, Friday night at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.
It was the second time this season that West Cabarrus, the newest high school in Cabarrus County, has been held scoreless.
The Wonders got off to a hot start, scoring just a few plays into the game on a 40-yard pass from junior quarterback Cameron Kromah to senior wide receiver Isaiah Black. Kromah totaled 230 yards on the game, all of which came in the first half. He sat out the second half, as did most of the A.L. Brown starters, after the Wonders took a 32-0 lead into halftime.
Junior quarterback Joey Vanover took over in the third quarter for the Wolverines.
“I think one of the biggest keys was the good starting field position that our defense was able to give us,” Wonders coach Mike Newsome said.
“(The Wolverines) are a young football team, and they don’t have a single senior on the field. I came from a situation like that at (Matthews) Butler High School and helped open up Butler High School, so I understand what it is like not to have seniors and those experienced players. They are going to be a force in this conference in a few years.”
As it has all season, West Cabarrus struggled offensively. The Wolverines played one quarterback in each half – Brandon Jones in the first and Ashnah Lowery, who started the season opener, in the second.
“I really can’t think of much we did right tonight,” said West Cabarrus coach Brandon Gentry. “We snapped the ball on the ground five or six times at least and gave up some big plays on defense that we haven’t given up all year.”
RECORDS
A.L. Brown 4-0 overall, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; West Cabarrus 1-2, 1-2 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
In what was a bit of a broken play, thanks to a good pass rush by the Wolverine defense, the Wonders were able to wiggle out of a tough spot. With A.L. Brown holding a 19-0 lead, Kromah dropped off a short pass to running back Terry Russell, who went for 80 yards and the touchdown. After the extra point, the Wonders had a 26-0 cushion in the second quarter and were never threatened.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
A.L. Brown
· In addition to his 230 first-half yards, Kromah had three passes that went for more than 40 yards, two of which were touchdowns. He also didn’t throw any interceptions.
· Black had 68 yards receiving and one touchdown, which was the first score of the game. He constantly found gaps in the Wolverines’ defense to exploit.
West Cabarrus
· Kickers and punter Josh Elias and Ryan Dempster were busy tonight, but they produced. They got their team out of some tight situations, forcing the Wonders to start their offense from deeper parts of the field.
· Outside linebacker-turned-running back Jacob Morales had several big runs in the second half, although the Wonders were already well within control.
3 OBSERVATIONS
· The game was halted for an extended period time when West Cabarrus offensive lineman Ryan Saunders suffered a gruesome injury that required immediate medical attention and an ambulance to take him to the hospital.
· West Cabarrus only had five first downs on the game, caused, in large part, by A.L. Brown’s stellar defensive play.
· This was A.L. Brown’s first shutout of the season. Entering tonight’s game, the Wonders have given up an average of 25 points per game, with the last two outing going into overtime.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Next Friday, the Wonders will play host to Class 4A South Mecklenburg in a non-conference battle. Next Saturday, the Wolverines play host to Northwest Cabarrus.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L Brown 13 19 7 8 -- 47
West Cabarrus 0 0 0 0 -- 0
First Quarter
ALB – Isaiah Black 40 pass from Cameron Kromah (Ty Woods kick)
ALB - Tyriek Harris 5 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
ALB - Jamel Cosby 5 run (kick failed)
ALB – Teddy Russell 80 pass from Kromah (Woods kick)
ALB - Jamison Flowe run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
ALB – Flowe 8 run (Woods kick)
Fourth Quarter
ALB – Safety (high snap into the end zone recovered by West Cabarrus)
ALB – C.J. Wilson 1 run (Woods kick)