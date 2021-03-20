HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Top-ranked A.L. Brown shuts out No. 6 West Cabarrus

KANNAPOLIS - The A.L. Brown Wonders culminated their week of being the No. 1 team in the first Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings of the season by shutting out the No. 6 West Cabarrus Wolverines, 47-0, Friday night at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.

It was the second time this season that West Cabarrus, the newest high school in Cabarrus County, has been held scoreless.

The Wonders got off to a hot start, scoring just a few plays into the game on a 40-yard pass from junior quarterback Cameron Kromah to senior wide receiver Isaiah Black. Kromah totaled 230 yards on the game, all of which came in the first half. He sat out the second half, as did most of the A.L. Brown starters, after the Wonders took a 32-0 lead into halftime.

Junior quarterback Joey Vanover took over in the third quarter for the Wolverines.

“I think one of the biggest keys was the good starting field position that our defense was able to give us,” Wonders coach Mike Newsome said.