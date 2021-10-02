HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Top-ranked Bulls keep on rolling by routing GMC foe South Iredell

STATESVILLE – Welcome to the Greater Metro 4 Conference, South Iredell.
The Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls, No. 1 in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings and No. 13 in the state, according to MaxPreps.com, thrashed the Vikings, 42-16, at Viking Stadium Friday in South Iredell's first GMC game.
Hickory Ridge (5-2 overall, 3-0 GMC) scored early and often to ruin the Vikings' Senior Night and win its third game in a row and its first road conference game of the season.
"We played well on both sides of the ball for the first three quarters," Ragin' Bulls coach Jupiter Wilson said told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. "The fourth quarter, we didn't. We had some of our (second-string players) in there and let some things go, which we can't do. But other than that, the first three quarters I was pleased with what we did."
Hickory Ridge senior quarterback Alex Bentley threw three touchdown passes, including two to wide receiver Christian Hamilton. Ethan Young scored two touchdowns: one on offense and one on defense.
Hickory Ridge led 35-0 at halftime before South Iredell (1-4, 0-1 GMC) got on the board with a safety.
"Defensively, we were kind of bend but don't break," Wilson said. "We made plays when we needed to."
On offense, the Bulls used an effective screen game to offset a ferocious South Iredell pass rush. The Vikings chose to play tight to the line of scrimmage and blitz, and Bentley's screen passes were solid counters.
"The screen game worked well," Wilson said "Guys were executing what we asked them to do. (The Vikings) put everybody in the box and tried to blitz, so we had to take advantage of it and run the screen game."
Hamilton's two scores were on screens, the first from 54 yards out for Hickory Ridge's first score and the second for 62 yards and a 35-0 lead before halftime.
Young's defensive TD came off a screen pass, too, as he read the play and stepped in front of the pass before returning it 57 yards for a score.
His offensive touchdown came via a trick play in the third quarter. Isaiah Bullerdick, usually a 6-foot-2, 285-pound right guard, took a shotgun snap and faked a run before making a jump pass to a wide-open Young for a 15-yard touchdown.
"I'm hoping (Bullerdick) wasn't too excited so he wouldn't mess up the play," Wilson said. "When I talked to him after, he said he was excited just to have that opportunity."
The Bulls call the play "Red Pop" and ran it for the first time this season on Friday.
"(Young) did what he needed to do on defense, which he always does," Wilson said. "We have a package we use when he's at tight end. I had a couple power plays, and then on third down, I said, 'Coach, let's run "Red Pop,"' and he was wide open for a touchdown."
Hickory Ridge plays at Lake Norman next Friday as the Bulls try to stay unbeaten in the conference.
"Just keep doing what we're doing," Wilson said. "Football is blocking, tackling, running and catching. We'll continue to do those things moving forward and hope for the best every week we go out."
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory Ridge 21 14 7 0 - 42
South Iredell 0 0 2 14 – 16
First Quarter
HR – Christian Hamilton 54 pass from Alex Bentley (Will Laing kick)
HR – Randall Fisher 11 run (Laing kick)
HR – Connor Shulman 59 pass from Bentley (Laing kick)
Second Quarter
HR – Ethan Young 57 interception return (Laing kick)
HR – Hamilton 62 pass from Bentley (Laing kick)
Third Quarter
SI – Safety
HR –Young 15 pass from Isaiah Bullerdick (Laing kick)
Fourth Quarter