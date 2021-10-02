HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Top-ranked Bulls keep on rolling by routing GMC foe South Iredell

"The screen game worked well," Wilson said "Guys were executing what we asked them to do. (The Vikings) put everybody in the box and tried to blitz, so we had to take advantage of it and run the screen game."

Hamilton's two scores were on screens, the first from 54 yards out for Hickory Ridge's first score and the second for 62 yards and a 35-0 lead before halftime.

Young's defensive TD came off a screen pass, too, as he read the play and stepped in front of the pass before returning it 57 yards for a score.

His offensive touchdown came via a trick play in the third quarter. Isaiah Bullerdick, usually a 6-foot-2, 285-pound right guard, took a shotgun snap and faked a run before making a jump pass to a wide-open Young for a 15-yard touchdown.

"I'm hoping (Bullerdick) wasn't too excited so he wouldn't mess up the play," Wilson said. "When I talked to him after, he said he was excited just to have that opportunity."

The Bulls call the play "Red Pop" and ran it for the first time this season on Friday.