 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Top-ranked Bulls keep on rolling by routing GMC foe South Iredell
0 Comments
top story

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Top-ranked Bulls keep on rolling by routing GMC foe South Iredell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
10-03 HICKORY RIDGE-SOUTH IREDELL LOGO (2)

STATESVILLE – Welcome to the Greater Metro 4 Conference, South Iredell.

The Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls, No. 1 in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings and No. 13 in the state, according to MaxPreps.com, thrashed the Vikings, 42-16, at Viking Stadium Friday in South Iredell's first GMC game.

Hickory Ridge (5-2 overall, 3-0 GMC) scored early and often to ruin the Vikings' Senior Night and win its third game in a row and its first road conference game of the season.

"We played well on both sides of the ball for the first three quarters," Ragin' Bulls coach Jupiter Wilson said told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. "The fourth quarter, we didn't. We had some of our (second-string players) in there and let some things go, which we can't do. But other than that, the first three quarters I was pleased with what we did."

Hickory Ridge senior quarterback Alex Bentley threw three touchdown passes, including two to wide receiver Christian Hamilton. Ethan Young scored two touchdowns: one on offense and one on defense.

08-22 CHRISTIAN HAMILTON MUG.jpg

Hamilton

Hickory Ridge led 35-0 at halftime before South Iredell (1-4, 0-1 GMC) got on the board with a safety.

"Defensively, we were kind of bend but don't break," Wilson said. "We made plays when we needed to."

On offense, the Bulls used an effective screen game to offset a ferocious South Iredell pass rush. The Vikings chose to play tight to the line of scrimmage and blitz, and Bentley's screen passes were solid counters.

"The screen game worked well," Wilson said "Guys were executing what we asked them to do. (The Vikings) put everybody in the box and tried to blitz, so we had to take advantage of it and run the screen game."

Hamilton's two scores were on screens, the first from 54 yards out for Hickory Ridge's first score and the second for 62 yards and a 35-0 lead before halftime.

10-03 ETHAN YOUNG.jpg

Young

Young's defensive TD came off a screen pass, too, as he read the play and stepped in front of the pass before returning it 57 yards for a score.

His offensive touchdown came via a trick play in the third quarter. Isaiah Bullerdick, usually a 6-foot-2, 285-pound right guard, took a shotgun snap and faked a run before making a jump pass to a wide-open Young for a 15-yard touchdown.

"I'm hoping (Bullerdick) wasn't too excited so he wouldn't mess up the play," Wilson said. "When I talked to him after, he said he was excited just to have that opportunity."

The Bulls call the play "Red Pop" and ran it for the first time this season on Friday.

"(Young) did what he needed to do on defense, which he always does," Wilson said. "We have a package we use when he's at tight end. I had a couple power plays, and then on third down, I said, 'Coach, let's run "Red Pop,"' and he was wide open for a touchdown."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory Ridge plays at Lake Norman next Friday as the Bulls try to stay unbeaten in the conference.

"Just keep doing what we're doing," Wilson said. "Football is blocking, tackling, running and catching. We'll continue to do those things moving forward and hope for the best every week we go out."

SCORING SUMMARY

Hickory Ridge   21  14   7    0 - 42

South Iredell       0    0   2  14 – 16

First Quarter

HR – Christian Hamilton 54 pass from Alex Bentley (Will Laing kick)

HR – Randall Fisher 11 run (Laing kick)

HR – Connor Shulman 59 pass from Bentley (Laing kick)

Second Quarter

HR – Ethan Young 57 interception return (Laing kick)

HR – Hamilton 62 pass from Bentley (Laing kick)

Third Quarter

SI – Safety

HR –Young 15 pass from Isaiah Bullerdick (Laing kick)

Fourth Quarter

SI – Brice Warren 1 run (Harrison Smith kick)

SI – Jaylin Neal 15 run (Smith kick)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

‘Devastated and heartbroken.’ Girl, 17, and brother, 11, killed in wreck on dark NC road

  • Updated

Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts