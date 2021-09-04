HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Top-ranked Ragin’ Bulls take bite out of the Big Apple – er, Belmont South Point

HARRISBURG – As country and western as their name suggests, the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls were in a New York state of mind Friday.
In addition to the school band opening with “Piano Man” at halftime, the football team rode a Bentley down Broadway to catch a showing of "Hamilton" that was as spectacular as advertised.
The Bentley was quarterback Alex Bentley, who connected with All-American junior wide receiver Christian Hamilton on six pass completions for 151 yards and two touchdowns, as Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge delivered a bounce-back statement with a 27-7 victory over visiting Belmont South Point at The Ridge.
A perennial 3A state title contender, South Point had outscored its two previous opponents this season 81-14. Although Hickory Ridge gave up 256 rushing yards, the Bulls gained 227 ground yards of their own and added 181 in the air.
“We had a solid opponent we were playing this week, and you look up and realize they’re No. 6 in the state in 3A,” said Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson. “To have our kids play as well for the most part on offense and defense, it’s just a testament to our coaches and what goes on Monday thru Thursday and how it manifests itself on Friday. I was really proud of our team and how we played.”
Last week, the Bulls lost to 4A power Charlotte Catholic. Hickory Ridge had been set to play Indian Trail Porter Ridge this week, but when the game fell through, South Point was scheduled as a replacement just three days ago.
RECORDS
South Point 2-1, 0-0 Big South 3A Conference; Hickory Ridge 2-1, 0-0 Greater Metro 4A
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Hickory Ridge completed its first possession, which covered 98 yards on nine plays, with a 57-yard Hamilton touchdown reception.
A fumbled low snap on the prior first down play nearly derailed the drive and set the Bulls back 8 yards to their 47. But Hamilton found a wide-open seam over the middle, caught a perfect strike from Bentley, and raced past a defender into the end zone with 5 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
South Point
-- The focal point of South Point’s triple-option attack, senior fullback Tyson Riley gained 165 yards on 27 yards but never found the end zone.
-- Sizeable tight end Jackson Blee scored the Raiders’ only touchdown on a 54-yard catch-and-run. Wingback David Howard threw the pass on an end around – South Point’s only pass completion of the game.
Hickory Ridge
-- Bentley completed 9-of-15 pass attempts for 181 yards. He also rushed seven times for 28 yards and added a two-point conversion run after Hickory Ridge’s third touchdown.
-- Senior running back Randall Fisher covered 31 yards on his first two carries on his way to a 96-yard game. He added touchdown runs of 4 and 26 yards as part of his 12 carries.
-- Led by Jordan Wilkes’ 12 tackles, the linebacking trio of Wilkes, Kyle Perry and Luke Gilbertson combined for 28 stops.
-- Gilbertson caught a tipped pass for an interception and fellow linebacker Vincent Tuders recovered a fumble. Hamilton intercepted a pass for the Bulls’ other takeaway.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- Even though a high school football game was scheduled, there were enough Cowboys and Bulls on the field at the end of pregame to start a rodeo. The Harrisburg Cowboys youth football players were introduced before the high school Bulls took the field.
-- Five South Point drives crossed into Hickory Ridge territory without producing points. Three ended on turnovers, another was derailed after a fumble lost 6 yards on a third-and-1 play, and another was stopped on an incompletion that nearly reached the red zone.
-- The Bulls scored on four of their first five possessions. The other, fruitless drive ended 4 yards short of a first down at the South Point 15-yard line with under a minute remaining in the first half.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Hickory Ridge travels to Charlotte Chambers (formerly Vance) next Friday. South Point takes a week off before visiting Belmont Cramer on Sept. 17.
SCORING SUMMARY
South Point 0 7 0 0 -- 7
Hickory Ridge 12 8 7 0 -- 27
First Quarter
HR – Christian Hamilton 53 pass from Alex Bentley (kick failed)
HR – Hamilton 19 pass from Bentley (kick failed)
Second Quarter
SP – Jackson Blee 54 pass from David Howard (Charles Birtwistle kick)
HR – Randall Fisher 4 run (Bentley run)
Third Quarter
HR – Fisher 26 run (Will Laing kick)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring