HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Top-ranked Ragin’ Bulls take bite out of the Big Apple – er, Belmont South Point

HARRISBURG – As country and western as their name suggests, the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls were in a New York state of mind Friday.

In addition to the school band opening with “Piano Man” at halftime, the football team rode a Bentley down Broadway to catch a showing of "Hamilton" that was as spectacular as advertised.

The Bentley was quarterback Alex Bentley, who connected with All-American junior wide receiver Christian Hamilton on six pass completions for 151 yards and two touchdowns, as Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge delivered a bounce-back statement with a 27-7 victory over visiting Belmont South Point at The Ridge.

A perennial 3A state title contender, South Point had outscored its two previous opponents this season 81-14. Although Hickory Ridge gave up 256 rushing yards, the Bulls gained 227 ground yards of their own and added 181 in the air.

“We had a solid opponent we were playing this week, and you look up and realize they’re No. 6 in the state in 3A,” said Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson. “To have our kids play as well for the most part on offense and defense, it’s just a testament to our coaches and what goes on Monday thru Thursday and how it manifests itself on Friday. I was really proud of our team and how we played.”