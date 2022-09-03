HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans blank North Lincoln to post first shutout in three years

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus defense just said no Friday night.

No big plays by North Lincoln’s confounding flexbone, triple-option offense.

No trips to the end zone.

No field goals.

That stellar defense -- and two long catch-and-run touchdown passes by Alex Walker -- spelled a 14-0 shutout victory for Northwest Cabarrus before an excited crowd at Trojan Stadium.

It also was the first shutout for the Trojans since Week 3 of the 2019 season, when they defeated China Grove Carson, 49-0.

“Our defense, the entire unit, played really, really well,” Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “Tonight gave us an opportunity offensively to make a couple plays in the second half to take the lead, and our defensive staff just did a great job of having guys prepared, especially for a tough, flexbone, triple-option team like North Lincoln.”

Northwest Cabarrus improved to 2-1 overall, and North Lincoln dropped to 0-3.

The win was right on time for the Trojans, who desperately wanted to shake off a dizzying 45-6 home loss to rival Cox Mill in the Cook Cup game.

“Obviously, we didn’t like what happened the week before, and we worked extremely hard throughout the week,” Morman said. “We wanted to put a better product on the field in front of our fans this week.

“Defensively, our guys definitely did that. And then offensively, it was exciting to see our guys just continue to battle. We were moving the ball (early); we just weren’t finishing drives. But they continued to battle and they continued to battle, and they broke through.”

Both teams had trouble scoring initially, with the game tied at 0 at halftime. But in the third quarter, junior running back RayJay Waters took care of that when he hauled in a Walker screen pass and ran 86 yards for a touchdown, with the Henry Forrest PAT giving the Trojans a 7-0 lead.

The scored stayed that way until the final period. That’s when senior James Madison commit Tevin Tucker snatched his own Walker screen pass and went 51 yards for the score. Another PAT by Forrest pushed the advantage to 14-0.

Tucker was playing in his first game of the 2022 campaign after coming off an injury he sustained in the preseason.

“He’s a tough kid,” Morman said of Tucker. “As a team, overall, we’re excited to have him back. It’s always great when you have somebody like Tevin Tucker out there making plays for you.”

Up next for the Trojans is a trip to Mount Pleasant, who won a close contest (26-24) in Concord last year.

At least Northwest will be prepared to face another confounding offense, Morman said.

“The good thing for us is we had flexbone, triple-option tonight, and so we get triple-option two weeks in a row with Mount Pleasant,” Morman said. “We’ll get a different style; it’ll be split-back veer. But if you’re going to play triple-option football teams, it’s always good to play them back-to-back because they’re so hard to prepare for.

“But our defensive staff, they’ll go back to the drawing board. We have to go down (to Mount Pleasant), and it’s a tough team to play in their house. It’s going to be a dogfight, so we’re excited about it.”