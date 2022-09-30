HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans keep winning streak alive by grounding Falcons

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus Trojans are streaking.

No, not that silly and risqué streaking the college kids started doing in the 1970s; this is good, wholesome football, and the Trojans are starting to look pretty good doing it.

On Thursday night, the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Trojans won their fifth game in a row, this time dismantling a solid West Rowan team, 20-7, at Trojan Stadium.

Northwest Cabarrus has won its most consecutive games since the 2019, when it reeled off 12 victories in a row before losing in the third round of the state playoffs. The Trojans kept their streak going on Thursday with what has become a familiar recipe: good offense, including a pair of highlight-reel catches by receiver Tevin Tucker, and suffocating defense.

The Trojans electrified the crowd when either unit was on the field, as everyone celebrated the team moving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, where it now has sole possession of first place in the standings.

Northwest handed the Falcons their conference loss of the season, as West Rowan fell to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SPC.

“There was a lot of energy in Trojan Stadium tonight,” beamed Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “The community came out and did a really good job supporting us, and we kind of executed exactly what we thought it would take to win.”

Defense hasn’t won the Trojans an SPC championship just yet, but it’s a major reason they are in first place. During the winning streak, Northwest Cabarrus has permitted its opponents to score an average of just 6.6 points per game.

On Thursday night, a litany of Trojans sparked the defensive unit, as senior linebacker Tyler Orscheild intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, and junior cornerback James Milligan also pulled down an interception. Sophomore linebacker Jackson Forrest, the team’s leading tackler, had several stops again, and the triumvirate of Khamani WhiteCarr, Isaiah Thompson and Le’Darrion Menter spent lots of time in the West Rowan backfield.

“Obviously, every (game) we want to play great defense – stop the run and force teams to throw the football,” Morman said. “And defensively, we did that for two halves. That really got us where we wanted to be tonight.

“Offensively, we came out and made plays early, and we did enough in the second half to where our defense could go out there and continue what they were doing all game.”

The Play of the Game, though, was on offense, where Tucker – a James Madison commit – slipped on his superstar hat and made a play that impressed everyone in the building, including Morman, who was a record-setting receiver at Catawba College.

It was early in the game, when the Trojans had yet to score a touchdown. From the 40-yard line, Northwest quarterback Alex Walker dropped back to pass and heaved the ball in Tucker’s direction.

“We ended up getting a one-on-one situation,” Morman said. “And any time Tevin Tucker can get a 50-50 ball, it ain’t really 50-50; we know he’s going to come down with it.

“Alex threw one of those balls where there was no way for Tevin to catch it but over his shoulder. It was one of those really deep over-the-shoulder catches where he ended up landing very crazy on the ground. It would be a Top Play on ESPN, if I can get that clip saved. As a former receiver, that was one of the best catches I’ve seen in a long time. A high-level catch.”

Tucker landed on the 2-yard line, and from there, RayJay “Runnin’” Waters took it in for the score,

Tucker wasn’t done.

Later on, he made another diving catch, this one in the back of the end zone for a score.

“He was just making a play,” Morman said. “That’s one reason he’s going to JMU, for plays like that.”

The Trojans will look to extend their streak next week against Carson in a conference game in China Grove. Morman feels good about how his players are already approaching that matchup.

“They’re excited about the win, but they know we’ve got another matchup coming against Carson next week, and the only thing they’re asking me about is, ‘Coach, are we going to be back in school on Monday so we can practice and prepare for Carson?’” Morman said. “That’s what you want. Right after a big win like today, you’re excited to hear that they’re already preparing for the next week.”