HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans maintain hold on SPC lead after blanking Carson

CHINA GROVE - Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Northwest Cabarrus has established itself as the class of the South Piedmont 3A, rolling China Grove Carson, 48-0, Friday at Jesse C. Carson Stadium.

Junior quarterback Alex Walker threw touchdown passes to four different receivers, and the Trojans were never threatened.

With two games remaining, the Trojans (7-1overall, 4-0 conference) can clinch at least a tie for the conference championship with a victory at Concord next week.

Winners of six straight, Northwest Cabarrus has allowed its four conference opponents to score a total of just 16 points this season. The Trojans have not allowed more than seven points by any those foes.

“We played very well defensively,” said Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “The offense capitalized on all of the opportunities. Offensively, it was the tandem of some really good pass protection by the offensive line and Alex Walker … spreading it around to (the receivers). And (running back) RayJay Waters did a really good job in the run game.”

Cesidio Castricone opened the scoring with a short touchdown reception in the first quarter. Early in the second quarter, Jemari Nored doubled the Trojans’ points with a nifty catch-and-run from near midfield.

Northwest Cabarrus took a 21-0 lead into halftime with the help of Tevin Tucker’s 74-yard screen pass reception midway through the second quarter. Waters opened the second-half scoring with a touchdown reception from just outside the red zone. He added another third-quarter score on a short run.

Not only did the defense pitch its second shutout of the season, the unit also pitched in with its share of points on the scoreboard. Defensive back Donovan Thompson returned two interceptions for touchdowns, totaling 80 return yards, in the fourth quarter.

Thompson’s defensive secondary mate Dylan Gregory also had two picks.

Sophomore kicker Henry Forrest connected on six of seven extra point attempts and booted several kickoffs into the end zone.

With such a strong winning record at this point of the season, Morman is pleased with his team’s resiliency on both sides of the ball, especially after adding two new offensive coaches during the offseason and three new coaches on defense.

“I’m just proud of the selflessness,” said Morman, “and the commitment to refocusing next week on the next opponent. We just have to keep growing. We still have a long ways to go. We haven’t played a clean game yet, and that’s what we’re searching for.”

Carson dropped to 2-5 overall, 1-2 in the conference.

SCORING BY QUARTER

Northwest 7 14 14 13 -- 48

Carson 0 0 0 0 -- 0