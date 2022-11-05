HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans notch first playoff win in three years to reach Class 3A second round

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus Trojans, tied for fourth in The Cream of Cabarrus rankings, overcame a sluggish offensive first half to capture their first state playoff win in three years, 17-3, over visiting Gastonia Ashbrook Friday night at Trojan Stadium.

As the reigning South Piedmont 3A Conference champions, Northwest Cabarrus (10-1 overall) won its ninth consecutive game. Its defense has been at the forefront, holding an opponent to one score or less for the seventh time this season.

“(Defensive) Coach (Santana) Loudermilk and staff, they do a great job with all of our young men,” said Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune while complimenting all facets of his team. “We predicated ourselves this year to really getting after people defensively … We want to play good defense and run the ball, and that’s kind of who we are.”

The fifth-seeded Trojans will host 12th-seeded Thomasville Ledford next Friday in the second round.

Working a short field late in the second quarter, 28th-seeded Ashbrook (4-7) marched 44 yards to set up a short field goal with just over three-and-a-half minutes left. The Green Wave attempted an onside kick on the ensuing play, but Northwest Cabarrus recovered it near midfield.

The Trojans couldn’t take advantage of their short field as quarterback Alex Walker was intercepted on the next play close to the Ashbrook 20-yard line.

But Northwest Cabarrus’ offense came out of halftime in a different mood, turning up the tempo of its no-huddle structure and methodically moving the ball down the field. The Trojans reached inside the 5-yard line, but Walker was run out of bounds on third-and-goal.

Morman opted for a 25-yard Henry Forrest field goal instead of taking another stab at the end zone.

“At that time, it’s very important to even the score,” said Morman. Our defense was playing well all night getting stops. At that point, we needed to get the score back to 0-0. Once we did that we kind of took off from there.”

On Ashbrook’s next possession, Trojans defensive back Dylan Gregory recovered a fumble in Green Wave territory, and running back Jemari Nored converted it into a 22-yard scoring run for a 10-3 lead.

Another defensive turnover, an interception by James Milligan, set up Northwest Cabarrus’ final touchdown, a 3-yard quarterback sneak by Walker on a third-down play early in the fourth quarter.

“I’m extremely excited for the kids,” said Morman. “They worked extremely hard and prepared themselves for the result they got tonight. And they’ve done that all year long. We were able to play great defense, run the ball, and we made plays in the passing game when we needed to.

“Our linebacker Jackson Forrest was all over the field with a couple sacks and a couple tackles for loss along with Khamani WhiteCarr. Dylan Gregory was all over the field making a ton of tackles and big plays as well.”