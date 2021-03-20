HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans overcome halftime deficit to Spiders to give Morman first win

CONCORD– After trailing by a touchdown at halftime, the Northwest Cabarrus football team’s offense exploded for 27 unanswered points in a 41-21 victory over Concord Friday at Trojan Stadium.
This offensive outpour was led by the Trojans’ two-headed rushing attack of De’Avion Pless and Nazi Coleman, who combined for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
Once the Trojans established the run, freshman quarterback Alex Walker was able to manage the game by distributing the ball to his wide array of weapons.
Walker was able to spread his 14 completions to six different receivers, with Tru Sierra leading the way with six catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.
This win marked the first for Eric Morman in his tenure as the Trojans’ head coach.
“Our struggles in the first (half) were because of ourselves,” Morman said. “As soon as we cleaned that up, our guys did a great job in the second half of just making plays.”
Does the first win feel good?
“We’re definitely excited about it,” Morman added. “We’ll enjoy it for the next two days and come back Monday.”
As for Concord, the Spiders showed a lot of promise early but ran out of energy as the game progressed.
With the game tied at 14 late in the second quarter, Tristen Pitman came down with a jump ball to get an interception for the Spiders. This set up a go-ahead touchdown pass from Zack Jenkins to Kobe Watts-Williams with 0:05 seconds left in the quarter.
The Spiders had the lead, the momentum and the ball to start the second half, but they could not capitalize.
The first three Concord possessions in the second half each ended in turnovers as its defense allowed the Trojans to stretch out a third-quarter lead.
It was an emotional loss for the Spiders, but coach Marty Paxton individually encouraged every player on his team, telling them to keep their heads up.
“We tell (our players) to just wake up the next morning, live to play the next play, and things are going to be good,” Paxton stated. “The Man Upstairs is going to take care of us. We just have to keep digging.”
RECORDS
Northwest Cabarrus 1-2 overall, 1-2 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Concord 0-3, 0-3 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
On the last play of the first quarter, Walker threw up a prayer to the right sideline.
Channeling his inner Odell Beckham, sophomore Tevin Tucker reached over the Spider defender and pulled the ball out from in front of him to make the highlight-worthy catch.
The connection was good for 37 yards – the Trojans’ longest play of the game – and set up a 9-yard touchdown grab by Marquan Williams.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Northwest Cabarrus
· Pless carried the load offensively for the Trojans, as he totaled 114 yards from scrimmage with two TDs.
· Linebacker Sam Aldorasi got his moment to see the end zone when he lined up at tight end early in the third quarter and Walker found him on a 5-yard pass for the TD. Later, Aldorasi came up with a huge hit on Concord’s Kevin Rogers. Turning toward the bleachers, Aldorasi flexed his muscles for the raucous, socially distanced Trojan crowd.
Concord
· The brightest spot for the Spiders was fullback Jacori James. Rushing the ball 17 times, James accumulated 84 yards and two touchdowns.
·The two slot running backs in the Spiders’ triple-option offense, Kevin Rogers and Kadin Presutti, amassed 45 and 31 yards from scrimmage, respectively.
· In addition to Pitman’s interception, Iizayah Bostick also picked off a pass in the third quarter.
3 OBSERVATIONS
· Turnovers and touchdowns were the name of the game, as there was only one punt combined between the two teams.
· Concord was missing a number of players due to COVID-19 protocols, causing many younger players to have to step in.
· The Trojans often ran a jet sweep play with Sierra that involved Walker tossing the ball forward to him as he came in motion. Though this is similar to a run play, these statistically counted as passes for Walker.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Next Saturday, Northwest Cabarrus travels to West Cabarrus, while Concord travels to Jay M. Robinson.
SCORING SUMMARY
Northwest Cabarrus 14 0 14 13 -- 30
Concord 8 13 0 0 -- 29
First Quarter
NWC – De’Avion Pless 13 run (Grayson Taylor kick)
CHS – Jacori James 2 run (Presutti run)
NWC – Marquan Williams 12 pass from Alex Walker (Taylor kick)
Second Quarter
CHS – James 1 run (kick failed)