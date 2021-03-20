HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans overcome halftime deficit to Spiders to give Morman first win

With the game tied at 14 late in the second quarter, Tristen Pitman came down with a jump ball to get an interception for the Spiders. This set up a go-ahead touchdown pass from Zack Jenkins to Kobe Watts-Williams with 0:05 seconds left in the quarter.

The Spiders had the lead, the momentum and the ball to start the second half, but they could not capitalize.

The first three Concord possessions in the second half each ended in turnovers as its defense allowed the Trojans to stretch out a third-quarter lead.

It was an emotional loss for the Spiders, but coach Marty Paxton individually encouraged every player on his team, telling them to keep their heads up.

“We tell (our players) to just wake up the next morning, live to play the next play, and things are going to be good,” Paxton stated. “The Man Upstairs is going to take care of us. We just have to keep digging.”

RECORDS

Northwest Cabarrus 1-2 overall, 1-2 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Concord 0-3, 0-3 SPC

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

On the last play of the first quarter, Walker threw up a prayer to the right sideline.