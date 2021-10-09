HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans survive wild Cougars rally to nab key conference win

CONCORD – It’s safe to say nothing comes easy for the Northwest Cabarrus football team this season.
The Trojans battled back from an 0-3 start to their season, winning three in a row, getting to the .500 mark overall, and becoming a contender in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Then, with the momentum of a three-game winning streak on their side, the Trojans came up short last week against West Rowan, losing by 33 points.
So when Northwest Cabarrus took a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter of its game against China Grove Carson Friday, was it a major surprise to Trojans fans to see the Cougars come back with a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions in a four-minute span to tie the game?
But the Trojans were once again able to regain the momentum it lost, thanks to a late touchdown connection from Alex Walker to Tru Sierra, and hold on for a wild, 36-30 victory at Trojan Stadium in a game vital for Northwest’s chances in the SPC.
“For us, our kids have been battling adversity all season long,” Trojans head coach Eric Morman said during a phone interview with the Independent Tribune after Friday’s victory, which improved his team’s record to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
“I’m very proud of the way they handled things tonight.”
It seemed as if the Trojans had been in control all evening. Walker’s first TD pass of the night, to Tevin Tucker, put Northwest Cabarrus up early, 7-0. And after a Carson touchdown tied the game at 7, Nzai Coleman did everything he could to make sure this would be the Trojans’ night.
Coleman scored three touchdowns for Northwest Cabarrus, the last of which put the Trojans up 27-14 after three quarters. “Our offensive line did a great job tonight,” Morman said. “They really took control of the game, and (Coleman) had a great game.”
A field goal early in the fourth quarter gave the Trojans a seemingly comfortable 30-14 lead. But they couldn’t stave off a Carson rally.
First, a Cougars touchdown and two-point conversion trimmed the Trojans lead to 30-22 with 10:48 remaining. Then, a fumble by Northwest Cabarrus was recovered by the Cougars, who quickly drove down the field, and a 1-yard TD run brought them within two points. And when they converted their second straight two-point conversion, the visitors had tied the game 30-30.
“We made some mistakes, and they’re mistakes we know we can’t let happen,” Morman said of the near fourth-quarter collapse. “And give (the Cougars) credit, because they made some big plays.”
The biggest play for Carson nearly occurred after it tied the game, as the Cougars caught the Trojans off-guard and recovered an onsides kick to keep the ball and the momentum. But the Trojans defense was able to stop the Cougars on downs, and once they got the ball again on offense, Walker and Sierra made sure Northwest Cabarrus would not lose any more momentum.
The two hooked up on a 55-yard touchdown pass with 1:52 remaining, giving the Trojans the lead for good at 36-30.
“We talked before that drive about doing something to stop the bleeding,” Morman said. “And we got a matchup we liked, and Sierra made a great play.”
The win also sets up a big matchup at home against Concord, which remained perfect in conference play (4-0) after a 43-0 win over South Rowan Friday night.