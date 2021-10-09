HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans survive wild Cougars rally to nab key conference win

CONCORD – It’s safe to say nothing comes easy for the Northwest Cabarrus football team this season.

The Trojans battled back from an 0-3 start to their season, winning three in a row, getting to the .500 mark overall, and becoming a contender in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Then, with the momentum of a three-game winning streak on their side, the Trojans came up short last week against West Rowan, losing by 33 points.

So when Northwest Cabarrus took a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter of its game against China Grove Carson Friday, was it a major surprise to Trojans fans to see the Cougars come back with a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions in a four-minute span to tie the game?

But the Trojans were once again able to regain the momentum it lost, thanks to a late touchdown connection from Alex Walker to Tru Sierra, and hold on for a wild, 36-30 victory at Trojan Stadium in a game vital for Northwest’s chances in the SPC.

“For us, our kids have been battling adversity all season long,” Trojans head coach Eric Morman said during a phone interview with the Independent Tribune after Friday’s victory, which improved his team’s record to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

“I’m very proud of the way they handled things tonight.”