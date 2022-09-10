HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans travel to Mount Pleasant and walk away with second straight win

MOUNT PLEASANT – After a slow, methodical first half by both teams, visiting Northwest Cabarrus put its foot on the accelerator and scored three times in the third quarter to race past Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Mount Pleasant, 24-17, in a non-conference football game Friday at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.

The teams combined for just five offensive possessions over the first two quarters and were locked in a 7-7 tie at halftime. The Trojans needed just 1 minute, 9 seconds to score after halftime and led the rest of the game.

The victory was Northwest Cabarrus’ second in a row and allows it to enter next week’s South Piedmont 3A Conference opener at South Rowan with a 3-1 overall record.

“We break the season down into three seasons,” said Trojans coach Eric Morman in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “We just finished Season 1 tonight, which is our non-conference season.

“I told the guys we’ll come back Monday 0-0, which is our conference season. We want to do well in our second season so that way we can play in our third season, which is the playoffs.”

Building a 14-7 third-quarter lead on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Alex Walker to Jemari Nored, Northwest Cabarrus covered 68 yards on just three plays. On their next possession, Walker led the Trojans on a 60-yard scoring drive with his passing and running, including a 7-yard touchdown run.

Both touchdowns were followed by Henry Forrest extra-point kicks, on which Mount Pleasant (2-2) was flagged for roughing the kicker. The ensuing kickoffs led to poor field position for the Tigers.

Mount Pleasant’s second possession in the third quarter ended in a punt that Northwest Cabarrus returned to the Tigers’ 29. Another Mount Pleasant personal foul penalty on the play set up the Trojans at the 14-yard line.

Although the drive stalled, Forrest completed the possession with a 28-yard field goal that gave his team a 24-7 lead.

“That was a difference-maker,” said Morman. “It made it a three-possession game at the time. “Henry Forrest gave us a great opportunity right there to get that three points.”

It woke up Mount Pleasant, which drove downfield to earn its own field goal, a 33-yarder by David McEachern, early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers pulled to within 24-17 later in the period but needed 14 plays to cover 90 yards.

Keegan Moose scored on a 33-yard run and covered the final 7 yards by evading a last-ditch shoestring tackle by a Northwest Cabarrus defender. The problem for the Tigers was that the drive chewed up too much time. The Trojans ran out the clock after recovering a Mount Pleasant’s onside kick attempt.

“Tonight, I thought (the Trojans) were better than us, especially in the third quarter,” said Tigers’ coach Daniel Crosby. “We didn’t handle it very well. We’re going to get back to the drawing board, in terms of our attitudes and how we handle adversity, and that starts with me. We’re going to fix that.”

In the first quarter, both teams scored on their only possession. Moose scored on a 5-yard run for Mount Pleasant. RayJay Waters answered with a 3-yard touchdown run for Northwest Cabarrus.

Both teams had long drives in the second quarter, but each possession ended with an interception in the opposing team’s territory. Tyler Ortscheid picked off a deflected pass for the Trojans, while Mount Pleasant’s Ethan Dempsey grabbed an interception at his own 10-yard line.

The Tigers resume play next Friday with their final non-conference game at Wadesboro Anson.

SCORING SUMMARY

Northwest Cabarrus 7 0 17 0 -- 24

Mount Pleasant 7 0 0 10 -- 7

NW – Ray Jay Waters 3 run (Henry Forrest kick)

MP – Keegan Moose 5 run (David McEachern kick)

NW – Jemari Nored 49 pass from Alex Walker (Forrest kick)

NW – Walker 7 run (Forrest kick)

NW – Forrest 28 FG

MP – McEachern 33 FG

MP – Moose 33 run (McEachern kick)