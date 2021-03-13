HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Unbeaten Bulldogs still not taking anything for granted after handling Harding

CONCORD – First-year Jay M. Robinson football coach Darius Robinson knows his team’s record is sterling now after it thoroughly dismantled Charlotte Harding University High, 44-6, Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

In fact, Jay M. Robinson has a 3-0 overall record (2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference) for the first time since 2016, when the Bulldogs finished 10-3 and made it to the second round of the state playoffs.

Darius Robinson is set on making sure it doesn’t go to Jay M. Robinson’s head.

“It’s exciting, but we’re still trying to take this thing one game at time, one play at time, one rep at a time, one drive at a time,” the coach said during a phone conversation with the Independent Tribune. “We’re not trying to look too far ahead and get fixated on things that we’ve done.

“Our theme for the last week was just to be 1-0 in everything that we do, just trying to win every day. So, yes, our record says 3-0, but you don’t get that way unless you do the little things right. And that’s what we’re trying to focus on right now.”

He paused.

“But all in all,” he conceded, “it DOES feel good to be 3-0.”