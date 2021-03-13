HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Unbeaten Bulldogs still not taking anything for granted after handling Harding

CONCORD – First-year Jay M. Robinson football coach Darius Robinson knows his team’s record is sterling now after it thoroughly dismantled Charlotte Harding University High, 44-6, Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
In fact, Jay M. Robinson has a 3-0 overall record (2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference) for the first time since 2016, when the Bulldogs finished 10-3 and made it to the second round of the state playoffs.
Darius Robinson is set on making sure it doesn’t go to Jay M. Robinson’s head.
“It’s exciting, but we’re still trying to take this thing one game at time, one play at time, one rep at a time, one drive at a time,” the coach said during a phone conversation with the Independent Tribune. “We’re not trying to look too far ahead and get fixated on things that we’ve done.
“Our theme for the last week was just to be 1-0 in everything that we do, just trying to win every day. So, yes, our record says 3-0, but you don’t get that way unless you do the little things right. And that’s what we’re trying to focus on right now.”
He paused.
“But all in all,” he conceded, “it DOES feel good to be 3-0.”
The Bulldogs got through the night unscathed largely because of a strong rushing attack, led by running backs Terrance Chapman and Nick Harris gouging the Rams for yardage, thanks, in large part, to an offensive line that featured the blocking of Carson Beane, Mason Gregory, Cody Ashcraft, Kevin Gibbons, Elijah Scott and Jordan Sevilla.
“It was tough sledding at first because we only had one film (the Rams),” Robinson said. “They weren’t able to play that second game. We knew they would have some wrinkles that we hadn’t seen. Their coaches made some great adjustments at halftime, and their kids just kept chopping away; they’ve got some great talent. But our guys just played hard and played together. You could kind of see guys start to jell and just have fun playing football.
“And our offensive line played tremendously. They were opening up holes big enough for a Ford F-150 to drive through. All those guys played a heck of a game for us tonight.”
The Bulldogs didn’t pass the ball much Friday, mainly because of the unique defensive looks Harding used. Instead, Jay M. Robinson still spread the field and let its running attack go to work, whether it was Chapman and Harris, or Bryson Mason and Joshua Grant Jr. around the edges.
“We understand it’s a team game, and we’re going to take whatever the defense give us,” Robison said.
The stars of the night for the Bulldogs weren’t just on offense, though.
“Defensively, (linebacker) Memphis Jones just keeps going from sideline to sideline,” Robinson said. “And (defensive back) Bryan Stewart, he finally got his ‘Pick Six’ (interception) to actually count this time. Caleb Johnson blocked some punts for us. The entire defense played lights out.
“Andrew Jordan, Lorenzo Morgan and those guys, they really anchored down. It was a fun night tonight.”
Robinson also hopes it will be fun next Friday, when the unbeaten Bulldogs visit winless Cox Mill (0-3). The Chargers are coached by Shawn Baker, who was the running backs coach at Johnson C. Smith University when Robinson was a member of the Golden Bulls football team.
“It’s going to be a tough ball game,” Robinson said. “I’m excited about the matchup. They won the conference last year, they’ve got a tremendous coach, and they’ve got great players all around.
“It’s going to be a great test for us. Hopefully, our guys come ready to play ball and play our brand of football. We’ve just got to try to get better every day.”