HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings enjoy a night of ‘complementary football’ while halting losing skid

CONCORD – Thursday was a fun night at Dink Jordan Field for the Central Cabarrus football team and its fans.

And according to Vikings coach Zach Bevilacqua, they all deserved it.

After enduring tough losses over the previous two weeks, Central Cabarrus made its struggles seem like a thing of the distant past, as it combined an offensive explosion with a tenacious defense to defeat South Rowan, 42-20, at Viking Stadium.

The Vikings improved their record to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. South Rowan fell to 1-6, 0-3 SPC and lost its sixth consecutive game.

The 42-point outburst marked the most points the Vikings had scored in a game since last year’s season finale, when they beat Northwest Cabarrus, 51-49.

But no shootout was needed on this night, as the Central Cabarrus defense forced the Raiders into turnovers throughout the game. It was also the fewest points the Vikings had allowed an opponent to score in a game since last season.

“Our kids and our coaches put in so much effort, and it was hard not to be down and out after the last two weeks,” Bevilacqua said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We really hadn’t played very well, and we came out and not only did we win, but we played really good football to get to that point.

“I think our defense forced, like, seven turnovers. I can think of four in the first half and two interceptions and a fumble in the second half. We (forced) a turnover on downs, and we stopped (the Raiders) on a big fourth-and-1 play. It was just a great effort.”

Offensively, senior Adriel Miller put on an outstanding performance catching the football from quarterback Kaden Kline. Bevilacqua said Miller had nearly 200 yards receiving to go with three touchdowns.

Several of Miller’s catches were of the spectacular variety, including one in which he out-jumped a defender draped all over him along the side of the end zone, grabbed the ball, and then got his feet safely on the ground for the touchdown.

Kline was impressive, too, showing athleticism and awareness in the pocket. On one play, he rolled left and surveyed the field when, suddenly, a South Rowan defender came charging toward him. Kline deftly stepped to the side, the Raider whiffed, and Kline heaved a pass to Miller, who again made a sweet catch with a defensive back nearby, and wound up in the end zone 51 yards later.

While the play was spur-of-the-moment, Bevilacqua said Kline’s maneuver was no accident.

“That’s something we’ve really been working on with Kaden is his pocket presence,” Bevilacqua said. “It’s literally been an everyday drill for us with him, working on getting him to climb the pocket a little bit and also escaping laterally, keeping an eye downfield and making a throw. We’ve talked to a couple of people who know a good bit about quarterback and just really took a few drills from them.

“And our (offensive) line has been working protection around it every day. Those guys did a great job, too.”

Kline’s 51-yard connection with Miller came shortly after the Vikings defense had stopped South Rowan on fourth-and-1 from the Central Cabarrus 35-yard line.

The Vikings held a 27-0 lead at halftime Thursday and got contributions from everywhere. At one point, Jayden Kibler, who’s a team leader at linebacker, had a 60-yard touchdown run, marking the first touchdown of his high school career.

“We just played a really good, all-around game,” Bevilacqua said. “We played really good complementary football.”

The Vikings now look to win consecutive games for the first time since last season, when they defeated South Rowan and East Rowan in back-to-back weeks. The Vikings take on East Rowan (0-6, 0-2) next week in Granite Quarry, but Bevilacqua said despite the euphoria from Thursday night’s performance, his team won’t look past the Mustangs as it tries to climb the SPC standings.

“We know that East Rowan is well-coached team,” Bevilacqua said. “Coach (John) Fitz has been around the game for a long time. He’s a smart guy, and they had a bye week this week, so they’re going to get two-weeks’ preparation for us. We’ve got to look out the windshield and not out the rearview mirror. We’ve got to come back, and it’s going to be a little awkward, because everything is going to be shut down Friday, Saturday and Sunday with this hurricane coming through, so we won’t be able to get back in touch with our kids until Monday.

“We’ve just got to come back focused. Before this week, we had three really quality days of practice, and our kids saw today how much having quality football practice will be beneficial in the long run.”