HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings late score, Forney’s busy night brings dramatic end to losing skid

CONCORD – It just might be time to rewrite the old coaching maxim.

Apparently, in some cases, NOT practicing makes perfect.

With less than a minute left in the game and trailing by two points, Central Cabarrus executed a play it had not previously rehearsed, and it resulted in a touchdown and a 32-27 victory over Gastonia Hunter Huss at Viking Stadium Friday night.

The win was the Vikings’ first of the season, moving their record to 1-2, while the Huskies fell to 1-2.

Senior running back Michael Forney showed his ability to carry the offensive load when necessary, and with superb blocking from his line, he had one of the biggest performances of his career.

He also had a major part in the game-winning play.

The fact that the decisive play came in such impromptu fashion was the surprise, but this was a game the Vikings needed to win, and they showed they were willing to do whatever it took.

Especially Central Cabarrus head coach Zach Bevilacqua and offensive coordinator Eric Wright.

“The game-winning touchdown was actually a play that we haven’t practiced – I hate to say it,” Bevilacqua said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “It was actually a play that our offensive coordinator was like, ‘Coach, what do you like here?’

“I’d called the play before that, and we missed the receiver in the end zone, and then (Wright) was like, ‘Coach, we can run this! We can run this!’ And I was like, ‘All right, if you say we can run this, I’m going to let you do it.’”

Wright was right on point.

On third down-and-4 from Hunter Huss’ 18-yard line in the middle of the field, Central Cabarrus quarterback Kaden Kline started the play by drifting to his right. Suddenly, he turned and lofted a pass to Forney, who hauled the ball safely in for the score.

“It was the right call,” Bevilacqua said. “Kaden Kline did a great job selling the far side on the play and then flipping his hips and throwing it back side. Forney made a great catch in the end zone.”

Forney had actually been great all night.

The Vikings started the night tucking the ball in Forney’s belly on numerous occasions, and he produced.

“We felt like we had a game plan where we could run the ball on them,” Bevilacqua said. “Michael probably touched the ball 75 percent of the first drive.”

After the Vikings took an 8-0 lead, junior Mason Easley blocked a punt, and they went down the field and scored again, thanks to a field goal by Jonah Happel, making it 11-0.

Central soon turned that into an 18-0 advantage after Kaden Kline’s touchdown pass to Rykie Washington. Alex Kline also posted a touchdown for the Vikings Friday night.

But then, the Huskies went on their run, pulling within 18-13 at halftime. On top of that, they returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a score, and the Vikings found themselves in a 21-18 hole after having the double-digit lead.

But even before that, Bevilaqua had decided what the Vikings were going to do over the final 24 minutes of the game.

“I told our offensive coaches at halftime, ‘Guys, we’ve got to get back into our game plan,’” Bevilacqua recalled. “And our game plan was handing Michael Forney the ball and giving the (offensive) line a chance to learn how to start taking over a game. I think he ran the ball eight times in a row on the drive, and we went up, 25-21.”

The Huskies eventually scored again, too, taking a 27-25 lead. They opted to go for a two-point conversion, presumably to eliminate the possibility of Central still winning it with a field goal.

Again, the Vikings pressed the Easley button.

Easley rushed in and got the sack on the Hunter Huss quarterback before he had a chance to throw to the end zone, thus keeping the margin at two points.

“The defense played very well,” Bevilaqua said. “The defense only gave up 14 points. (The Huskies) had one score on a kick return for a touchdown, and they returned an interception to the 1 and scored from there. You can’t get a much shorter field than that. But as far as drives, they only had two drives for touchdowns, and that was great play by our defense.”

Easley’s sack set the stage for the game-winning play the Vikings hadn’t practiced.

Perfect.

As for ending their two-game losing streak to start the season, Bevilacqua said this was no ordinary victory, even if it was only Week 3.

“I’ve been telling our players and our coaches that there was nothing that was wrong that couldn’t be fixed, and that was winning a football game,” he said. “To go out and kind of start slow the first two weeks and last week, of course, blowing a second-half lead (to Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Jay M. Robinson), it was one of those things where you know you need a win because you need your kids and your coaches to believe in the process and the system.

“But I’m so happy for them. It was one of those things where we needed it, but we didn’t want to press too hard and make it seem like it was, ‘Win or your season’s ruined.’”

The Vikings have next week off.