HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings slowed down in second half in loss to Falcons

MT. ULLA – West Rowan used a dominating second-half performance to put away Central Cabarrus Friday night, 57-13, on the road in a South Piedmont 3A Conference matchup.

The Falcons, who only led 19-11 at the half, outscored the Vikings 38-2 in the second half to come away with the convincing victory.

“We gave up a big third-down play at the beginning of the third quarter, and it broke us a little bit, mentally” Central Cabarrus head coach Zach Bevilacqua said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune.

The Vikings had managed to stay close in the first half, thanks to a couple of key plays. First, after the Vikings took a 3-0 lead in the second quarter on a field goal, the Falcons responded with a touchdown to take the lead. But Michael Forney blocked the extra point to keep the deficit at 6-3. “Forney played a great game tonight,” Bevilacqua said. “He made an outstanding play on that block.”

Later in the second quarter, after Central Cabarrus fell behind 13-3, Adriel Miller caught a touchdown pass and then threw a pass to Chris Burnette to convert the 2-point attempt and pull the Vikings within two points, 13-11. The Falcons added another touchdown before the half, but the Vikings again blocked the extra point and were within a score at the half, 19-11.