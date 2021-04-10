HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings snatch victory from the jaws of defeat to upset Bulldogs

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus football team was staring four straight losses right in the eyeballs.
Having already lost its last three games, the Vikings trailed one of the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s top teams, Jay M. Robinson, by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
But rather than wilt, the Vikings rose, and it resulted in arguably their biggest win of the season.
Central Cabarrus used a pair of Elijah Horton fourth-quarter touchdown runs to come back for a dramatic 38-35 victory over the Bulldogs Friday at Dink Jordan Field at Viking Stadium.
Employing an offense that often involved direct snaps to running backs Horton and Kevin Clerge, throwing just six passes the entire game, the Vikings improved to 3-4 overall, 3-3 in the SPC. The outcome allowed them to wrap up their regular season with some much-needed momentum and, they hoped, an outside shot at a state playoff berth.
But perhaps the biggest impact was the end of the drought, emotional or otherwise.
“It was a really, really outstanding win for our kids and for our staff and for our program – just for everybody,” Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We felt for the last couple of weeks that we left something on the table that we shouldn’t have left, and tonight we didn’t. Tonight, we found a way.”
Heading into the final period, Jay M. Robinson – led by first-year coach Darius Robinson, who was the Vikings’ defensive coordinator last season, and quarterback Blue Monroe, who also played significant minutes for Central a year ago before transferring to the Bulldogs – had a 35-23 lead.
Bevilacqua, though, wasn’t worried.
“We told our kids from the beginning of the game that we needed to weather the storm for the first five to eight minutes of the game,” Bevilacqua said. “Once we did that, we would have a tight game, and we felt like the advantage would eventually swing to us.”
Although it took a little longer than Bevilacqua might’ve expected, the pendulum indeed swung.
With 8 minutes, 52 seconds left in the game, Horton took a direct snap and ran 15 yards for a touchdown. He followed that up with a two-point conversion run to pull the Vikings within four points, 35-31.
Then it was time for the Central Cabarrus defense to step up.
With Jay M. Robinson in possession in its own territory, several Vikings swarmed the backfield to force a fumble. They recovered, setting up the Central Cabarrus offense on the Bulldogs’ 24-yard line with 6:35 to go.
Fewer than two minutes later, Horton powered into the end zone from 2 yards out to give the Vikings the lead. When Jackson Arno kicked the extra point, the scoreboard showed Central leading, 38-35, with 4:40 left.
Now, the game truly was in the Central defense’s hands.
Monroe and the Bulldogs were methodical with their approach and worked the ball into Central Cabarrus territory. But then, Horton came off the edge and sacked Monroe with fewer than two minutes left, putting Jay M. Robinson in a likely passing situation.
On the next play, Monroe dropped back and tried to hit a receiver in the middle of the field. Suddenly, senior outside linebacker Te’Veon Glover flew in, soared above the crowd, and snatched the ball out of the air for an interception.
“He made a great play,” Bevilacqua said of Glover. “They stepped back to throw the screen, and Te’Veon must’ve had about a 75-inch vertical on the play. He was higher in the air than I’ve ever seen him jump, and he picked it off.”
Glover, who was an all-conference basketball player for Central Cabarrus, returned the ball to the Vikings’ 44-yard line. In his excitement, however, he spiked the football, which caused a penalty, moving the ball back to the 29-yard line, where the Vikings took over with 1:27 remaining.
Central worked the ball up to the 38-yard line, setting up a third-and-1 situation. During a timeout, Bevilacqua convened with his offense. It was decision time.
“It was third-and-1, and to be honest with you, I wanted to run a wedge play,” Bevilacqua said. “All the kids looked at me, and they were like, ‘Coach, run the counter that we just ran (with Horton). If you run counter, we have it.’
“I looked at all the guys in the huddle. I said, ‘Guys, this is for your playoff opportunity. If you guys want a chance, we’ve got to get a first down here on this run,’ because I didn’t want to punt the ball back to them with a minute to go and two timeouts.”
The play would be “Counter Left.” Horton took the direct snap, hit a hole in the middle and then broke to the right. He didn’t stop until finally being brought down at the Jay M. Robinson 15-yard line.
First down – and then some.
“Instead of getting a yard, (Horton) got about 50 of them,” Bevilacqua said. “At that point, (the Bulldogs) had about 1:20 to go in the game, and they had three timeouts. We huddled up as an offense and said, ‘Seniors, we’re going to put it on your backs. We need a first down to win the game.’ And they got it.”
After that, it was just a matter of the Vikings getting in Victory Formation to close out the game.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t give credit to our offensive line: Keon Green, Jose Martinez (Soriano), Emerson Baker, Michello Elguero and Jaiden Hastings,” Bevilacqua said. “We brought in Gabe Talahumbu and Nate Bamikole in a couple situations. All those guys were great.
“The selflessness of some of our defensive guys, like Te’Veon Glover and Jacob Brooks, who came in and played offensive snaps tonight, was awesome,” the coach added. “And Elijah Horton and Kevin Clerge – we had guys going off the field, changing sets, and not one time did guys complain about their minutes or touches, anything.”
For the first time in nearly a month, the mood in the Central Cabarrus postgame locker-room huddle wasn’t somber.
“Man, Mekhi Dunn, one of our seniors, said it best: ‘It was just elation,’” Bevilacqua said. “All of our kids knew that that could have been it for us. We left some things to chance this year by not finishing a couple games that we had the opportunity to finish and guarantee ourselves a playoff spot.
“I think at 3-3 in the conference, we still have an outside chance of making the playoffs, based on how things fall.”
Jay M. Robinson fell to 5-2 on the season, 4-2 in the SPC, in which they finished second. For Central Cabarrus, the Vikings moved into a tie for third place, but Bevilacqua said the memories of Friday night’s win will have a much bigger payoff down the road.
“It was one of those wins against a talented Jay M. Robinson team, and you get a big win like that to finish your season in a game that probably a lot of high school football prognosticators would not have prognosticated us winning, especially with us scoring (a season-high) 38 points,” Bevilacqua said.
“It was one of those things that can really define our program and the mentality that we want to have going into the offseason. It sends our seniors off on a great note, if that’s the last one. And if not, it’s a great springboard into the playoffs and an opportunity to maybe make a little run and figure out some things offensively that worked really well for us tonight.”