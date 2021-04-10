HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings snatch victory from the jaws of defeat to upset Bulldogs

For the first time in nearly a month, the mood in the Central Cabarrus postgame locker-room huddle wasn’t somber.

“Man, Mekhi Dunn, one of our seniors, said it best: ‘It was just elation,’” Bevilacqua said. “All of our kids knew that that could have been it for us. We left some things to chance this year by not finishing a couple games that we had the opportunity to finish and guarantee ourselves a playoff spot.

“I think at 3-3 in the conference, we still have an outside chance of making the playoffs, based on how things fall.”

Jay M. Robinson fell to 5-2 on the season, 4-2 in the SPC, in which they finished second. For Central Cabarrus, the Vikings moved into a tie for third place, but Bevilacqua said the memories of Friday night’s win will have a much bigger payoff down the road.

“It was one of those wins against a talented Jay M. Robinson team, and you get a big win like that to finish your season in a game that probably a lot of high school football prognosticators would not have prognosticated us winning, especially with us scoring (a season-high) 38 points,” Bevilacqua said.

“It was one of those things that can really define our program and the mentality that we want to have going into the offseason. It sends our seniors off on a great note, if that’s the last one. And if not, it’s a great springboard into the playoffs and an opportunity to maybe make a little run and figure out some things offensively that worked really well for us tonight.”