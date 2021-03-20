HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings squander early lead, succumb to 4A Providence

“Our defense did a really good job of holding them for about two-thirds of the game, but eventually (our defense) got tired.”

After the Hines-to-Bost touchdown connection, the Vikings’ offense began to falter. They were forced to punt from deep in their own territory, and when the ball failed to reach the 50-yard line, Central’s defense was in a tough position. A short time later, the Panthers scored and took the lead, 7-6.

Meanwhile, the rest of the first half for the Vikings included multiple dropped passes that could have led to touchdowns. Instead, Providence took its 7-6 lead into halftime, but momentum seemed to be on the Panthers’ side.

“That really changed the complexity of the game,” Bevilacqua said of the first-half offensive woes. “We felt like we matched up well with (the Panthers) athletically, but they’re the kind of offense you need to get down and stay on them. They didn’t rely very much of big plays; they kind of grounded out drives. But they’re the kind of team that thrives on hanging around, the kind that thrives on a 7-6 halftime score.”

That actually had been the Vikings’ M.O. this season, but Friday was a major change – no production in the final two quarters.