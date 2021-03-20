HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings squander early lead, succumb to 4A Providence

CONCORD – The night started with such promise for the upstart Central Cabarrus football team.
The Vikings entered Friday as the No. 5 team in the Cream of Cabarrus, and their 2-1 record was only tainted by a double-overtime defeat to the No. 1 A.L. Brown Wonders two weeks ago.
And then, on one of their early drives Friday night at Dink Jordan Field at Viking Stadium, Central quarterback Austin Himes hit huge receiving target Tre Bost for a long touchdown to take the lead against Class 4A Charlotte Providence.
Although the ensuing extra point attempt was blocked, the Vikings still had a six-point lead over a good team.
But the PAT snafu might have been a sign of things to come.
Central Cabarrus squandered its early advantage and complicated things for itself with errors, eventually succumbing to the Panthers, 35-6.
First-year Vikings coach Zach Bevilacqua explained what he thought was the cause of his team falling to 2-2 overall on the season and 2-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
“We played very poorly in the second half, I coached very poorly in the second half, and we didn’t come out of the gates ready to go,” Bevilacqua said in a phone conversation with the Independent Tribune. “We had a chance early in the game to take the lead in some situations that would have really helped us out, and we didn’t capitalize on those opportunities.
“Our defense did a really good job of holding them for about two-thirds of the game, but eventually (our defense) got tired.”
After the Hines-to-Bost touchdown connection, the Vikings’ offense began to falter. They were forced to punt from deep in their own territory, and when the ball failed to reach the 50-yard line, Central’s defense was in a tough position. A short time later, the Panthers scored and took the lead, 7-6.
Meanwhile, the rest of the first half for the Vikings included multiple dropped passes that could have led to touchdowns. Instead, Providence took its 7-6 lead into halftime, but momentum seemed to be on the Panthers’ side.
“That really changed the complexity of the game,” Bevilacqua said of the first-half offensive woes. “We felt like we matched up well with (the Panthers) athletically, but they’re the kind of offense you need to get down and stay on them. They didn’t rely very much of big plays; they kind of grounded out drives. But they’re the kind of team that thrives on hanging around, the kind that thrives on a 7-6 halftime score.”
That actually had been the Vikings’ M.O. this season, but Friday was a major change – no production in the final two quarters.
“I told our guys,” Bevilacqua said, “‘We really can’t sit and focus on this game. For us, it’s a non-conference game against a 4A school, so it really doesn’t have a lot of bearing, as far as playoffs and stuff go.’
“It hurts, it stings to get beat like that, especially when we’ve been such a good second-half team so far this season. Our guys were down 7-6 at halftime, and I even heard one of our players say, ‘We’re only down 7-6!’ That doesn’t even faze them, especially since they’ve been so good playing in the fourth quarter.”
But the Vikings could never recover, and Providence’s big offensive line began to take its toll and helped rattle off those 35 unanswered points.
“It can have an impact when all those 300-pounders start leaning on you all game,” said Bevilacqua, a former Shrine Bowl offensive lineman.
“We’re going to keep preaching that we’re going to try to be 1-0 next Friday night. You can’t look real far into the future, and you can’t ever look into the past. We’ve got to learn from the film, and we’ve got to learn from the mistakes we made tonight, and we better make sure as a football program that we don’t ever make those mistakes again.”