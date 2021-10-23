HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings ‘still have something to play for’ after tough loss to Cougars

CONCORD – Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua is an eternal optimist, so despite losing a South Piedmont 3A game to China Grove Carson 35-20 Friday night at Dink Jordan Field at Trojan Stadium, he's still hopeful his Vikings can reach the state playoffs.

Sure, it's a longshot for Central Cabarrus (2-6 overall, 2-3 SPC), which slipped into a fourth-place tie with Friday's loss – and only two teams from the conference are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. But thanks to the N.C. High School Athletic Association's March Madness-esque seeding, the Vikings are still alive.

It could take a win over Northwest Cabarrus and a Carson loss to one-win South Rowan, but Bevilacqua isn't giving up hope.

"Who knows how all that breaks down and where that goes from there," Bevilacqua said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. "When I looked at the last projection, we were one of the last five out. But if something crazy happens, we could draw a straw and be one of the five in.

"There's still something to play for. There's pride for our seniors, and then there's catapulting into the offseason on a good note. We did a good job of that last year with a big win at the end of the season, and we're going to go for another big win this Friday night."