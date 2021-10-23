HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings ‘still have something to play for’ after tough loss to Cougars

CONCORD – Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua is an eternal optimist, so despite losing a South Piedmont 3A game to China Grove Carson 35-20 Friday night at Dink Jordan Field at Trojan Stadium, he's still hopeful his Vikings can reach the state playoffs.
Sure, it's a longshot for Central Cabarrus (2-6 overall, 2-3 SPC), which slipped into a fourth-place tie with Friday's loss – and only two teams from the conference are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. But thanks to the N.C. High School Athletic Association's March Madness-esque seeding, the Vikings are still alive.
It could take a win over Northwest Cabarrus and a Carson loss to one-win South Rowan, but Bevilacqua isn't giving up hope.
"Who knows how all that breaks down and where that goes from there," Bevilacqua said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. "When I looked at the last projection, we were one of the last five out. But if something crazy happens, we could draw a straw and be one of the five in.
"There's still something to play for. There's pride for our seniors, and then there's catapulting into the offseason on a good note. We did a good job of that last year with a big win at the end of the season, and we're going to go for another big win this Friday night."
Missed opportunities doomed the Vikings against Carson (3-5, 2-3). In a back-and-forth affair, the "turning point in the game," Bevilacqua said, came when the Cougars recovered an onside kick just after scoring to take a 28-20 lead. Carson scored on that possession and then sealed the game with an interception when Central was driving in the red zone.
The onside kick didn’t surprise the Vikings, as Jaykwon "Boogie" Diaz-Cruz had already returned one kickoff for a touchdown and had another long return.
"We ran one kickoff back (for a touchdown), and the other one we ran back deep in their territory," Bevilacqua said. "We were expecting them not to kick it deep to us again. We were telling our kids to be ready for the onside, and they were ready for it."
A Viking player slid to catch the kick but didn't quite have full control and was hit and lost the ball.
Central Cabarrus had other opportunities. Trailing 7-6 late in the first half, the Vikings were in the red zone and tried to spike the ball to stop the clock. But after a bad snap, the quarterback tried to spike it – however, the officials ruled it a fumble. Bevilacqua said it should've been intentional grounding and Central still could have had a chance to kick a field goal for a lead at halftime.
"Again, young kids making mistakes at a crucial time," Bevilacqua said. "Clock is something we practice every Thursday. We run plays and then get the whole offense on the ball, snap it and clock it. We just made a mistake."
Central Cabarrus took the second-half kickoff and was driving again – but fumbled after a nice throw-and-catch in Carson territory.
"It all comes back to making mistakes that hurt you in some really rough situations," Bevilacqua said. "You feel like if you take those mistakes out of the game, then you're in a better situation."
The Vikings will try to bounce back in their final regular-season game next week against conference foe Northwest Cabarrus.
And then? Who knows?
"It seems like everybody Northwest Cabarrus has played has been the week before we've played them," Bevilacqua said. "We were prepping for this game and watched Carson-Northwest Cabarrus. The last three or four games have been Northwest Cabarrus. We have a pretty good idea of who Northwest Cabarrus is.
"I feel like us, Carson and Northwest Cabarrus are all pretty evenly matched with one another. The people it's hardest for this week is our seniors. That's a group of kids who, unless a miracle happens to occur, will play their last football game Friday night."