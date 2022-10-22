HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings suffer ‘gut-wrenching’ double overtime loss to Carson

CHINA GROVE – Missed opportunities were Central Cabarrus’ demise in a 35-34 double overtime high school football loss Friday at China Grove Carson.

The Vikings built two-touchdown leads twice between the second and third quarters but failed to capitalize on scoring chances late in the game when the score was tied.

Late in the fourth quarter, Central Cabarrus’ field goal attempt from about 25 yards out hit the goal post and dropped on the wrong side of the crossbar. The Vikings forced a punt and got the ball back, only to miss a second-but-longer field goal attempt in the closing seconds.

With the score tied, 27-27, the teams exchanged blocked field goals in the first overtime to force a second extra period. The Vikings’ offense lined up first and scored a touchdown when Adriel Miller recovered a fumble in the end zone.

A successful extra point gave Central Cabarrus a short-lived 34-27 lead. Carson also scored a touchdown on its possession but successfully converted a two-point conversion to escape with the victory.

“We lost two starters (to injury) coming out of last week (in a loss to West Rowan),” said Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “Then we lost three more starters (to injury) in the first quarter tonight.

“The kids played really hard. I can’t question their effort at all. I think everyone was pretty heartbroken at the end of the game. It was a gut-wrenching way to lose.”

Despite its injuries piling up, Central Cabarrus (3-6, 2-3 South Piedmont 3A) built a 21-7 lead in the second quarter and had a 27-14 advantage early in the third.

But it was Carson (4-5, 3-2 SPC) that scored the game’s first points. Trailing 7-0 early, Central Cabarrus bounced back with a 1-yard scoring run from Michael Forney.

Later in the first quarter, Christian Clemons took a screen pass 60 yards to the end zone for the Vikings. Sayveon McFadden’s 80-yard interception return for a touchdown led to a 21-7 Central Cabarrus edge entering the second quarter.

Carrying a 21-14 lead out of halftime, Central Cabarrus padded its lead with quarterback Kaden Kline’s second touchdown pass of the game, a 50-yarder to Miller up the left sideline.

Central Cabarrus will close the regular season next week as it visits rival Northwest Cabarrus, who will try to secure the South Piedmont 3A championship outright with an undefeated conference record.

“I’m sure Northwest Cabarrus has a lot at stake,” said Bevilacqua. “But we’re going to go over and play as hard as we can. Northwest has a really good football team this year with some really talented athletes.

“I’m not going to quit, and my kids aren’t going to quit. We’ve fought to the end every game we’ve played this year, regardless of the scoreboard. We’re going to go at it as hard as we possibly can for a week, and we’re going to have to treat (that) as our swan song.”