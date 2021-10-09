HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings use strong fourth-quarter effort to register second consecutive victory

"East Rowan had two weeks to prepare for us, and Coach (John) Fitz did a great job with his defense," Bevilacqua said. "They were doing some stuff that we weren't expecting them to do, and, really, it put a hurtin' on us."

East Rowan scored midway through the third for a 7-3 lead before a wild final period.

"It's hard to not hang your head," Bevilacqua said. "But we told our kids, ‘We're going to fight, and we're going to play with great effort, and we're going to do what we need to do."

Adriel Miller had a long punt return to the East Rowan 27, and a personal foul penalty backed the Mustangs up even deeper. Brendan Fulcher then threw a short pass to Diaz-Cruz on third-and-goal for 10-7 lead.

East Rowan punted, and Central Cabarrus drove to the Mustang 3 before being stopped. Roller kicked his second field goal of the night for a 13-7 edge.

Then, disaster almost struck for Central Cabarrus. East Rowan broke off a long kickoff return that seemed sure to end with a touchdown. But Reid, just back from an injury, made sure it wasn't.