HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors focus on the moment during dominating conference win over Eagles

HUNTERSVILLE – The Cabarrus Warriors knew heading into Friday’s game with SouthLake Christian what lay ahead for their team. A meeting with Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy next Friday will likely decide the Greater Piedmont Conference title and playoff positioning in the postseason.

But the Warriors also played like a team that wasn’t looking ahead, as they took care of business on the road, defeating the Eagles, 42-15. The Cabarrus Warriors, No. 5 in the latest Cream of Cabarrus rankings, improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.

“It’s hard not to look ahead,” Cabarrus Warriors coach Jamie Bolton said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We’re at a point with our program where we’ve gone from trying to compete to being a team that is wondering what we can achieve.”

Thanks to four touchdown runs from Will Jones and two touchdown receptions from Xander Lamb, the Warriors had little trouble staying focused on the game in front of them. They enjoyed a 28-7 lead at the half and never looked back in posting their fourth 40-point game of the season.

“It was tough for us tonight,” Bolton said. “SouthLake, those kids played hard. They were a physical football team.