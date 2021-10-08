HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors open conference play by downing High Point Christian

"Hats off to our defense," Bolton said. "I think the story of the night is our defense. They gave up a (TD) on fourth-and-15. We had a guy right there, and they kind of got behind us and made a really good play. They're loaded with athletes, so we knew it was a matter of time.

"The defense held tight in the second quarter and third quarter, and then we had our backups in late in the game and they popped one in. Hats off to our defensive coordinator, Joe Gross, and his staff. Just another stellar game plan."

Bolton said defensive lineman Myles Stradford, linebacker Joshua Reid ("He was everywhere tonight") and defensive back Amir Morocco (who had an interception) were big contributors.

Cabarrus led 10-7 after a sluggish first half, and Bolton said his team "left some points on the board there."

"We just didn't have much of a rhythm in the first half," Bolton said. "Second half, we knew we had to establish the run with Will. That was part of our plan: Get a stop and get a score to make it 17-7, and that's what we did."

In fact, Cabarrus got two stops and scored twice to push the lead to 24-7 in the third quarter.