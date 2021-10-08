HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors open conference play by downing High Point Christian

HIGH POINT – The 2021 high school football season finally started for the Cabarrus Warriors. And it started with a convincing victory.
Yes, Cabarrus raced to a 4-1 start in what Warriors coach Jamie Bolton deemed the "preseason." But NCISAA Piedmont Conference play started Friday night, and with it a chance for the Warriors to claim a second consecutive league title.
The Warriors rolled to a 37-14 victory at High Point Christian, thanks to a strong second half, a potent ground game and a stout defense.
"That was kind of our theme this week: It's a new season," Bolton said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. "We had a preseason that was kind of weird. … We’ve been through some really tough opponents, and for our guys to put that all behind us and say, 'We need to go win a conference championship' that can set us up for the playoffs and (help us) make a run at this thing. It's a blessing to be 1-0 in the conference, and we're looking for another conference title."
The Warriors improved to 5-1 overall to go with their perfect conference record. High Point Christian is 3-3, 0-1.
Warriors running back Will Jones ran for three touchdowns, while quarterback Tyler Green added two TD passes (one to Gavin Powell and one to Xander Lamb). The Cabarrus defense surrendered only a touchdown pass on a fourth-and-15 play in the second quarter and a fourth-quarter TD with its starters on the bench.
"Hats off to our defense," Bolton said. "I think the story of the night is our defense. They gave up a (TD) on fourth-and-15. We had a guy right there, and they kind of got behind us and made a really good play. They're loaded with athletes, so we knew it was a matter of time.
"The defense held tight in the second quarter and third quarter, and then we had our backups in late in the game and they popped one in. Hats off to our defensive coordinator, Joe Gross, and his staff. Just another stellar game plan."
Bolton said defensive lineman Myles Stradford, linebacker Joshua Reid ("He was everywhere tonight") and defensive back Amir Morocco (who had an interception) were big contributors.
Cabarrus led 10-7 after a sluggish first half, and Bolton said his team "left some points on the board there."
"We just didn't have much of a rhythm in the first half," Bolton said. "Second half, we knew we had to establish the run with Will. That was part of our plan: Get a stop and get a score to make it 17-7, and that's what we did."
In fact, Cabarrus got two stops and scored twice to push the lead to 24-7 in the third quarter.
"Certainly a second-half performance by our guys," Bolton said. "We bounced back and kind of exploded there. Halftime, we were just talking, 'Guys, it's all there. We've got to rely on the fundamentals and adapt to the environment.' It was wet and slippery."