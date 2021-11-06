HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors’ rally against Ravens sets up second-round rematch with Metrolina Christian

Cabarrus got back in the game, thanks in part to senior wide receiver Xander Lamb, who scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to tie Ravenscroft, 14-14. But after the Ravens scored again to take a 20-14 lead with 1:23 left in the first half, the Warriors’ defense came up with perhaps the two biggest plays of the game.

First, the Cabarrus defense stopped the Ravens on downs at the end of the first half, when they were driving and trying to extend their lead to double digits again. Instead, it remained a one-score game at the half, 20-14. And on the opening possession of the second half, after Ravenscroft had driven the ball down to the Cabarrus 20-yard line, the Warriors defense held again and forced the Ravens to turn the ball over again on downs.

The opening drive of the second half took more six minutes of time off the clock, yet the Ravens came away with no points. Bolton said this sequence of defensive stops by the Warriors turned the game around.

“It was a big turning point,” Bolton said of the two defensive stands by his team. “If they score before the half, we’re having some different conversations in the locker room. Big games often come down to a few possessions, and that was the case in the first half.

“We also knew we had taken their best shot, and now it was our turn,”