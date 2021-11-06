HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors’ rally against Ravens sets up second-round rematch with Metrolina Christian

CONCORD – Cabarrus Warriors head coach Jamie Bolton insists his team is a resilient one. If Friday night didn’t confirm his belief, nothing will.
The Warriors came back from an early double-digit deficit to pull away from Raleigh Ravenscroft for a 44-28 victory in the first round of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state playoffs at Randy Marion Field.
Cabarrus faced a 14-0 hole in the first quarter and a 20-14 halftime deficit, but the Warriors outscored Ravenscroft 30-8 in the second half.
The victory for the third-seeded Warriors (8-2) sets up a rematch in the semifinals with second-seeded Metrolina Christian Academy next Friday in Indian Trail. Metrolina advanced to the semifinals without having to take the field, as its scheduled opponent, Asheville School, could not play due to COVID issues within the program.
“I was very pleased with our resiliency,” Bolton said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune Friday. “We stayed patient when we got behind.”
Indeed, it appeared as if the Warriors’ run in the playoffs might be one-and-done. A turnover on the Warriors’ first possession and a pair of Ravens touchdowns put Cabarrus down 14-0 a little over seven minutes into the game.
“Our kids were a little stunned,” Bolton said of the early deficit. “But we knew we just had to settle down. We told the kids to just do their job, focus on fundamentals, and we’ll be ok.”
Cabarrus got back in the game, thanks in part to senior wide receiver Xander Lamb, who scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to tie Ravenscroft, 14-14. But after the Ravens scored again to take a 20-14 lead with 1:23 left in the first half, the Warriors’ defense came up with perhaps the two biggest plays of the game.
First, the Cabarrus defense stopped the Ravens on downs at the end of the first half, when they were driving and trying to extend their lead to double digits again. Instead, it remained a one-score game at the half, 20-14. And on the opening possession of the second half, after Ravenscroft had driven the ball down to the Cabarrus 20-yard line, the Warriors defense held again and forced the Ravens to turn the ball over again on downs.
The opening drive of the second half took more six minutes of time off the clock, yet the Ravens came away with no points. Bolton said this sequence of defensive stops by the Warriors turned the game around.
“It was a big turning point,” Bolton said of the two defensive stands by his team. “If they score before the half, we’re having some different conversations in the locker room. Big games often come down to a few possessions, and that was the case in the first half.
“We also knew we had taken their best shot, and now it was our turn,”
The onslaught for the Warriors began almost immediately, as Lamb caught an 80-yard TD pass on the first play of the Warriors’ first possession of the second half, giving Cabarrus its first lead of the game, 21-20. And after the Warriors picked off a Ravens pass on the next drive, Will Jones scored quickly again for the Warriors, and suddenly it was a 28-20 game.