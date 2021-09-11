HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors rout Spiders in a rare meeting of private vs. public

CONCORD – In a public vs. private school battle of Cabarrus County football programs, the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Cabarrus Warriors throttled the host Concord Spiders, 49-21, Friday at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert Bailey Stadium.
“Offensively, we had to get into a rhythm and get it to our guys,” Warriors’ head coach Jamie Bolton said. “The big thing for us was to get the ball into our playmakers’ hands and see if (the Spiders) can cover us.”
Their strategy paid off, as the Warriors put together 400 yards of offense in addition to their 49 points.
As for the Spiders, they struggled to get much going on offense, scoring just six points through the first three quarters while allowing 42.
“We played a very good football team that is very disciplined,” Spiders’ head coach Marty Paxton said. “We tried a little bit of everything, but (the Warriors) always knew how to read our routes and our coverages.”
The Spiders tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Warriors took their foot off the gas pedal. However, Cabarrus was just too much for Concord, as they would seal the game with a late touchdown.
RECORDS
Cabarrus 2-0 overall, 0-0 Piedmont Athletic Conference; Concord 0-2, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
There were several long plays by both teams in this game, but the longest came late in the fourth quarter.
As the Spiders trimmed the Warriors’ lead to three touchdowns, Cabarrus looked to tailback Will Jones to seal the game by running out the clock.
Instead of settling for small plays to keep the clock rolling, Jones swiftly extinguished the last bit of Concord’s hope when he broke free after shedding two would-be tacklers, scampering 72 yards for the Warriors’ final touchdown of the game.
This gave Cabarrus a 49-21 lead with 1:54 left to play.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Cabarrus Warriors
-- Quarterback Tyler Green was the star of the show for the Warriors, as he torched the Spiders secondary. He finished the game completing 15 of his 22 pass attempts for 299 yards and five touchdowns.
-- Jones made his presence felt in this game, both as a rusher and receiver. He finished with 160 total yards and three touchdowns.
-- The Cabarrus wide receivers did well to get open for their quarterback. Gavin Powell, Duncan MacFadyen and Xander Lamb caught a combined 10 passes and four touchdowns, racking up yard totals of 83, 67 and 72, respectively.
Concord
-- Kadin Presutti showed once again why he is the leader of this Spider team, making plays as a tailback on offense while seeing the field for almost every defensive snap at safety. He finished the game with 106 total yards.
-- Fullback Antonio Jackson rotated in later in the game for the Spiders, and he made the most of his opportunity. Though he only carried the ball five times, he accumulated for 47 yards (just under 10 yards per rush) and scored two touchdowns.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- The Warriors did well to take what the Spider defense gave them, finding success passing the ball more than they tend to.
-- The Spiders did well to get receivers open in the passing game. However, they often failed to capitalize, be it through a slight overthrow, a dropped pass, or a failed blocking assignment.
-- Cabarrus is in good hands with Green and Jones both only sophomores.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Concord will start its South Piedmont 3A Conference slate next Friday when it travels to East Rowan. The Mustangs are 0-3 following a 52-7 loss to North Davidson.
The Warriors hit the road once again Friday when they face Matthews Covenant Day, which sits at 1-1 after falling to Indian Trail Metrolina Christian.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cabarrus 14 28 0 7 -- 49
Concord 0 7 0 14 -- 21
First Quarter
CW – Will Jones 2 run (Todd Pelino kick)
CW– Jones 10 pass from Tyler Green (Pelino kick)
Second Quarter
CW – Xander Lamb 33 pass from Green (Pelino kick)
C – Keveus Phillips 3 run (kick failed)
CW – Duncan MacFadyen 38 pass from Green (Pelino kick)
CW– Lamb 39 pass from Green (Pelino kick)
CW – Jones 4 run (Pelino kick)
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
C – Antonio Jackson 9 run (Kadin Presutti run)
C – Jackson 16 run (Alexander Petroff kick)
CW – Jones 72 run (Pelino kick)