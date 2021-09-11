HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors rout Spiders in a rare meeting of private vs. public

Concord

-- Kadin Presutti showed once again why he is the leader of this Spider team, making plays as a tailback on offense while seeing the field for almost every defensive snap at safety. He finished the game with 106 total yards.

-- Fullback Antonio Jackson rotated in later in the game for the Spiders, and he made the most of his opportunity. Though he only carried the ball five times, he accumulated for 47 yards (just under 10 yards per rush) and scored two touchdowns.

3 OBSERVATIONS

-- The Warriors did well to take what the Spider defense gave them, finding success passing the ball more than they tend to.

-- The Spiders did well to get receivers open in the passing game. However, they often failed to capitalize, be it through a slight overthrow, a dropped pass, or a failed blocking assignment.

-- Cabarrus is in good hands with Green and Jones both only sophomores.

WHAT’S UP NEXT?

Concord will start its South Piedmont 3A Conference slate next Friday when it travels to East Rowan. The Mustangs are 0-3 following a 52-7 loss to North Davidson.