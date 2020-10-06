HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors use strong defensive effort to move to 2-0 on the season

CONCORD – Maybe it’s not quite fair to talk about the “history” of the Cabarrus Warriors. After all, the 2020 season marks just the second year of existence for the co-op team of players from Cannon School and Concord Academy.

But the fact is the Warriors are rewriting their history books. And, according to their coach, they’ve done it without even playing their best football just yet.

In a rare Monday night game, the Warriors used stellar defense to overcome shortcomings in other areas to take a 31-3 victory over visiting Matthews Covenant Day at Randy Marion Field.

The Warriors are now unbeaten after two games for the first time in program history, and they’ve totaled 52 points on the season following their 21-14 win over North Raleigh Christian on opening night. Last year, it took the Warriors five games into the season to reach that point total.

Junior defensive back Josh Reid and sophomore linebacker Randy Marion III scored defensive touchdowns for the Cabarrus team, which handled Covenant Day’s triple-option offense with aplomb.