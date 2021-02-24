 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Weather already forces changes in local game schedule
North Carolina High School football action Friday night

Mount Pleasant will not take the field on Opening Night on Friday. Instead, the Tigers will play host to East Rowan on Saturday afternoon.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The season hasn’t even started, but Mother Nature is already having an impact on the delayed high school football schedule.

With heavy rainfall in the forecast for Friday, some Cabarrus County teams have adjusted when their first games will be played this week.

The Northwest Cabarrus-A.L. Brown rivalry game has been moved from Friday to Thursday. Kickoff will be at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

Last season at Trojan Stadium, Northwest Cabarrus defeated the Wonders, 38-7, en route to winning a share of the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship (along with Cox Mill). The Wonders wound up tied with Central Cabarrus for third place in the league.

Another schedule change features Mount Pleasant. The Tigers now will play host to East Rowan on Saturday. Game time is set for noon at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.

Last season in Granite Quarry, East Rowan took a narrow 27-20 victory over the Tigers, who tied with West Stanly for second place in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference.

This was the Cabarrus County football schedule as of Tuesday evening:

THURSDAY

Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

FRIDAY

Central Cabarrus at Concord

Greensboro Grimsley at Cox Mill

West Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Mint Hill Independence at Hickory Ridge

SATURDAY

East Rown at Mount Pleasant

