 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
The Bulls defeated the Wonders 45-24.

A.L. Brown's Jamare Robinson (22) tries to get past Hickory Ridge's David Stone (2) and Nicolas Irvin. 

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

Here’s how the Independent Tribune Sports staff ranks the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County entering Week 10:

1. HICKORY RIDGE (5-3)

08-14 HICKORY RIDGE LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: idle

We’ve made a big deal out of the fact that no Cabarrus County team has beaten the Ragin’ Bulls since 2019, and, boy, will that streak be put to the test on Friday night. But the Bulls have had a week off, so who knows what head coach Jupiter Wilson and his staff has cooking for this big game?

This week: at No. 2 Cox Mill (6-2)

 

2. COX MILL (6-2)

COX MILL LOGO

Previous ranking: 2

People are also reading…

Last week: W, Lake Norman, 45-7

The Chargers have been fighting to prove they’re stepping into elitism, and this, week they have an honest-to-goodness chance to make a monumental move. Cox Mill is averaging more than 46 points per game in Greater Metro 4 play.

This week: vs. No. 1 Hickory Ridge (5-3)

 

3. JAY M. ROBINSON (7-1)

08-14 JAY M. ROBINSON LOGO 2.jpg

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, Union Academy, 49-0

Let’s face it, most of these Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference games are just tune-ups for these Bulldogs – they’re simply too good on both offense and defense. It’s been pure domination. Perhaps they’ll get a challenge when they face Mount Pleasant in a few weeks, but not this Friday.    

This week: vs. South Stanly (0-8)

4. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (8-1)

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

NORTHWEST CABARRUS LOGO

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Concord, 26-22

The Trojans clinched part of their conference title last week, and they’re the only local team to do so. Northwest Cabarrus is on a new level, man, so the Trojans move up a spot in the rankings. We’ll see how far they can go.  

This week: idle

 

5. CANNON COUGARS (6-2)

08-31 CANNON COUGARS LOGO

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, SouthLake Christian, 42-6

This time last month, the Cougars said they aimed to win the rest of their regular-season games. Well, darned if they haven’t won four in a row, with two opponents with losing records left on the schedule. Football players on a mission is a scary thing.

This week: at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (3-5)

6. (tie) A.L. BROWN (5-3)

A.L. BROWN LOGO

Previous ranking: 6 (tie)

Last week: W, South Iredell, 28-0

The Wonders have quietly won two in a row and allowed only 13 points – total – during that span. But Friday’s game will require a major upset. Anything can happen.

This week: vs. Mooresville (7-1)

6. (tie) MOUNT PLEASANT (6-2)

08-14 MOUNT PLEASANT LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 6 (tie)

Last week: W, Albemarle, 56-21

There’s a tendency to think Jay M. Robinson’s the only team dominating the YVC. Well, ignore the Tigers – who have won three league games in a row, averaging 51 points per outing – at your own peril.

This week: vs. Albemarle (5-3)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korean, U.S. troops stage river-crossing drills as tensions grows

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts