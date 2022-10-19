HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the Independent Tribune Sports staff ranks the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County entering Week 10:

1. HICKORY RIDGE (5-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: idle

We’ve made a big deal out of the fact that no Cabarrus County team has beaten the Ragin’ Bulls since 2019, and, boy, will that streak be put to the test on Friday night. But the Bulls have had a week off, so who knows what head coach Jupiter Wilson and his staff has cooking for this big game?

This week: at No. 2 Cox Mill (6-2)

2. COX MILL (6-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: W, Lake Norman, 45-7

The Chargers have been fighting to prove they’re stepping into elitism, and this, week they have an honest-to-goodness chance to make a monumental move. Cox Mill is averaging more than 46 points per game in Greater Metro 4 play.

This week: vs. No. 1 Hickory Ridge (5-3)

3. JAY M. ROBINSON (7-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, Union Academy, 49-0

Let’s face it, most of these Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference games are just tune-ups for these Bulldogs – they’re simply too good on both offense and defense. It’s been pure domination. Perhaps they’ll get a challenge when they face Mount Pleasant in a few weeks, but not this Friday.

This week: vs. South Stanly (0-8)

4. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (8-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Concord, 26-22

The Trojans clinched part of their conference title last week, and they’re the only local team to do so. Northwest Cabarrus is on a new level, man, so the Trojans move up a spot in the rankings. We’ll see how far they can go.

This week: idle

5. CANNON COUGARS (6-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, SouthLake Christian, 42-6

This time last month, the Cougars said they aimed to win the rest of their regular-season games. Well, darned if they haven’t won four in a row, with two opponents with losing records left on the schedule. Football players on a mission is a scary thing.

This week: at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (3-5)

6. (tie) A.L. BROWN (5-3)

Previous ranking: 6 (tie)

Last week: W, South Iredell, 28-0

The Wonders have quietly won two in a row and allowed only 13 points – total – during that span. But Friday’s game will require a major upset. Anything can happen.

This week: vs. Mooresville (7-1)

6. (tie) MOUNT PLEASANT (6-2)

Previous ranking: 6 (tie)

Last week: W, Albemarle, 56-21

There’s a tendency to think Jay M. Robinson’s the only team dominating the YVC. Well, ignore the Tigers – who have won three league games in a row, averaging 51 points per outing – at your own peril.

This week: vs. Albemarle (5-3)