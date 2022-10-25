HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 11 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the Independent Tribune Sports staff ranks the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County entering Week 11:
1. COX MILL (7-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: W, Hickory Ridge, 34-31
It happened. There’s finally a new No. 1, and the Chargers certainly earned it. But there’s much more to achieve. Are the Chargers ready to handle what comes with wearing the crown?
This week: at South Iredell (4-5)
2. HICKORY RIDGE (5-4)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: L, Cox Mill, 34-31
People are also reading…
This is an unusual spot for Hickory Ridge, but people better not sleep on the Bulls. Hickory Ridge is still one of the best teams in the state.
This week: vs. West Cabarrus (0-9)
3. JAY M. ROBINSON (8-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: W, South Stanly (forfeit)
Let’s be honest: It’s not like the Bulldogs weren’t going to win anyway. Getting a forfeit just delayed the obvious. But Friday presents a much bigger challenge. This is the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A matchup we’ve all been waiting for.
This week: at Mount Pleasant (7-2)
4. (tie) A.L. BROWN (5-4)
Previous ranking: 6 (tie)
Last week: L, Mooresville, 27-26
Perhaps only Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge have played a tougher schedule, and the Wonders have managed to get stronger each week. Even after a loss. Thus, the climb.
This week: at Concord (3-6)
4. (tie) NORTHWEST CABARRUS (8-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: idle
How special has this 2022 season been for the Trojans? They’re one win away from completing just their second undefeated conference slate since at least 2004.
This week: vs. Central Cabarrus (3-6)
5. CANNON COUGARS (7-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: W, Metrolina Christian, 33-8
One mission is accomplished: winning the conference title. Now, the state’s sixth-ranked private-school team gets tuned up for much bigger things: winning a second straight state crown.
This week: vs. Legion Collegiate (4-4)
6. MOUNT PLEASANT (7-2)
Previous ranking: 6 (tie)
Last week: W, North Stanly, 28-10
The Tigers embrace the chance to shake up the world – or at least the state – this week as they look to win their fourth conference title in six years.
This week: vs. Jay M. Robinson (8-1)