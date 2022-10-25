 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 11 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

The Chargers overcame a 14 point deficit to beat the Raging bulls 34-31.

The Cox Mill Chargers are the Independent Tribune’s new No. 1 team in the Cream of Cabarrus football rankings.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

Here’s how the Independent Tribune Sports staff ranks the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County entering Week 11:

1. COX MILL (7-2)

COX MILL LOGO

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: W, Hickory Ridge, 34-31

It happened. There’s finally a new No. 1, and the Chargers certainly earned it. But there’s much more to achieve. Are the Chargers ready to handle what comes with wearing the crown?

This week: at South Iredell (4-5)

2. HICKORY RIDGE (5-4)

08-14 HICKORY RIDGE LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: L, Cox Mill, 34-31

This is an unusual spot for Hickory Ridge, but people better not sleep on the Bulls. Hickory Ridge is still one of the best teams in the state.

This week: vs. West Cabarrus (0-9)

 

 

3. JAY M. ROBINSON (8-1)

08-14 JAY M. ROBINSON LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, South Stanly (forfeit)

Let’s be honest: It’s not like the Bulldogs weren’t going to win anyway. Getting a forfeit just delayed the obvious. But Friday presents a much bigger challenge. This is the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A matchup we’ve all been waiting for.                             

This week: at Mount Pleasant (7-2)

4. (tie) A.L. BROWN (5-4)

A.L. BROWN LOGO

Previous ranking: 6 (tie)

Last week: L, Mooresville, 27-26

Perhaps only Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge have played a tougher schedule, and the Wonders have managed to get stronger each week. Even after a loss. Thus, the climb.

This week: at Concord (3-6)

4. (tie) NORTHWEST CABARRUS (8-1)

NORTHWEST CABARRUS LOGO

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: idle

How special has this 2022 season been for the Trojans? They’re one win away from completing just their second undefeated conference slate since at least 2004.

This week: vs. Central Cabarrus (3-6)

 

5. CANNON COUGARS (7-2)

08-31 CANNON COUGARS LOGO

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Metrolina Christian, 33-8

One mission is accomplished: winning the conference title. Now, the state’s sixth-ranked private-school team gets tuned up for much bigger things: winning a second straight state crown.

This week: vs. Legion Collegiate (4-4)

6. MOUNT PLEASANT (7-2)

08-14 MOUNT PLEASANT LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 6 (tie)

Last week: W, North Stanly, 28-10

The Tigers embrace the chance to shake up the world – or at least the state – this week as they look to win their fourth conference title in six years.

This week: vs. Jay M. Robinson (8-1)

