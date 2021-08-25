HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 2 Cream of Cabarrus rankings see early changes

This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:
1. HICKORY RIDGE (1-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: W, Gastonia Hunter Huss, 68-13
In their win over Huss, the Ragin’ Bulls looked every bit the heavyweight we imagined they’d be. They did what they wanted: passed it, ran it, blocked it, hit it, kicked it.
This week, though, brings one of the toughest tests a team from Cabarrus County will face in 2021, all on a four-time defending state champion's turf.
Get … your … popcorn … ready!
This week: at Charlotte Catholic (1-0)
2. A.L. BROWN (1-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: W, North Mecklenburg, 28-20
In a game that was knotted at halftime, the Wonders fought their way out of a tough one in Huntersville last week to open their season on a positive note. Now, it should be open season on their next opponent, as we expect another favorable outing by A.L. Brown.
Wonders’ sophomore Xavier Chambers (three touchdowns) might’ve had the best offensive performance of the week.
This week: vs. Monroe Sun Valley (0-1)
3. MOUNT PLEASANT (1-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: W, Central Cabarrus, 24-0
The Tigers have come out of the gate and shown they have no plans of slowing down from last year’s league championship pace, as they pitched a shutout against their Class 3A rival down the road. Junior quarterback Lawson Little had an auspicious debut, and the defense was as dastardly as ever.
Now, another 3A team visits the Mount.
This week: vs. China Grove Carson (0-1)
4. JAY M. ROBINSON (1-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: W, Concord, 20-0
The Bulldogs had their arms – paws? – raised as winners in what actually was a tight, tight game last week, but there still are some kinks that need to be worked out. We have no doubt coach Darius Robinson will do just that, but there was strong football being played by other county teams on Opening Night, even on the road, which is why the Bulldogs make a small slip one spot in the rankings.
This week: at Central Cabarrus (0-1)
5. COX MILL (1-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: W, Huntersville Hopewell, 31-19
The Chargers came out of the locker room last week with fervor, jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and then finished strong for the double-digit win.
Overall, an impressive way to extend the county’s longest current winning streak, dating back to last season (four games).
A rivalry game awaits the Chargers this week, and you know the cliché: Records don’t matter. So Cox Mill will need to start strong and finish that way in the Coddle Creek Cup game.
This week: vs. Northwest Cabarrus (0-1)
6. WEST CABARRUS (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: W, Northwest Cabarrus, 27-0
The Wolverines handed their new coach, CJ McEachin, his first win, allowing them to be above .500 for the first time in their brief program history.
Can they follow that up this week with a strong performance against what was a good team in the especially competitive Southwestern 4A Conference last season?