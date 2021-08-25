HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 2 Cream of Cabarrus rankings see early changes

The Tigers have come out of the gate and shown they have no plans of slowing down from last year’s league championship pace, as they pitched a shutout against their Class 3A rival down the road. Junior quarterback Lawson Little had an auspicious debut, and the defense was as dastardly as ever.

The Bulldogs had their arms – paws? – raised as winners in what actually was a tight, tight game last week, but there still are some kinks that need to be worked out. We have no doubt coach Darius Robinson will do just that, but there was strong football being played by other county teams on Opening Night, even on the road, which is why the Bulldogs make a small slip one spot in the rankings.