HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 3:

1. HICKORY RIDGE (1-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: L, Charlotte Catholic, 35-34, OT

In the first “Game of the Year” game involving a county team this year, the Ragin’ Bulls were thisclose to beating a state powerhouse and pulling off the biggest win in school history. Can they recover?

This week: at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (2-0)

2. COX MILL (2-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Northwest Cabarrus, 45-6

The Chargers have believed they’ve been underrated all year, and there’s some merit to that. Now, as the season goes on and the schedule gets tougher, can they handle being the hunted?

This week: at Monroe Sun Valley (0-2)

3. JAY M. ROBINSON (1-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: W, Central Cabarrus, 29-7

The Class 2A Bulldogs are playing a tough schedule to strengthen them for the postseason, and the early going, well, hasn’t been easy. They meet of another bigger school with Class 3A roots on Friday.

This week: vs. South Rowan (1-1)

4. CANNON COUGARS (2-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, Cabarrus Stallions, 55-0

The Cougars didn’t do anything wrong to be moved down a spot in the rankings, other than being in the same county as the Bulls, Chargers and Bulldogs. The drop will get them irritated (we respect that), and they’ll play lights out Friday.

This week: vs. Raleigh Ravenscroft (2-0)

5. A.L. BROWN (2-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, Monroe Sun Valley, 35-31

The Wonders probably feel the same way the Cougars do: “Falling a spot after a win?” We understand the sentiment. The Wonders are really good, and we can’t wait to see how they progress as the season wears on.

This week: vs. Mint Hill Rocky River (0-2)

6. MOUNT PLEASANT (2-0)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: W, China Grove Carson, 34-28

The Tigers make their debut in our 2022 rankings, and the Class 2A club got here by knocking off two 3A teams. It doesn’t get any easier for them, as another school with a bigger enrollment comes calling with bad intentions.

This week: vs. West Stanly (3-0)

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Northwest Cabarrus (1-1)