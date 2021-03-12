HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 set for kickoff

CONCORD – Week 3 of a COVID-shortened high school football season is upon us, and there are more critical games on tap.

Currently, there are four unbeaten teams in Cabarrus County, and three of them play home games tonight.

Jay M. Robinson (2-0) is flying high with a perfect record, and the undefeated South Piedmont 3A squad will have a non-league matchup with Charlotte’s Harding University at Bulldogs Stadium at 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant (2-0) welcomes Monroe’s Central Academy of Technology & Arts (0-1) to Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium for Senior Night. Kickoff for the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

A.L. Brown (2-0) plays host to winless Cox Mill (0-2) in an SPC tilt set to start at 7 p.m. at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.

And Hickory Ridge (2-0) travels to Mint Hill for a Southwestern 4A Conference matchup against winless Rocky River (0-2) for a game that is slated for a 7 p.m. start.

Other SPC games include Central Cabarrus (1-1), led by first-year coach Zach Bevilacqua, trying to get back in the win column after last week’s two-overtime loss to A.L. Brown. The Vikings will be meeting a Northwest Cabarrus team (0-2) looking for its first win under new coach Eric Morman.

One game originally scheduled for tonight has been moved to Monday night, when West Cabarrus will play host to Concord in a meeting of 1-1 teams at Wolverines Stadium. That game will start at 6 p.m.