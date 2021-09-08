 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 4 Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings
The Tigers shutout the Wolfpack 10-0.

Mount Pleasant's Lawson Little (9) hands off to Keandre Steadford (2). 

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

The Independent Tribune ranks the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:

1. HICKORY RIDGE (2-1)

08-14 HICKORY RIDGE LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: W, Belmont South Point, 27-7

The Bulls laid the smackdown on a tradition-rich opponent last week, but they have their hands – hooves? -- full this week when they face another squad that’s won multiple state championships in a row, just like Charlotte Catholic a few weeks ago. Will they fare better?

This week: at Charlotte Julius Chambers (3-0)

2. COX MILL (3-0)

COX MILL LOGO

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, York (S.C.), 17-14

The Chargers have made the highest jump of any team this season, going from No. 5 in the preseason to now No. 2. And as one of the biggest games in school history awaits, they actually have the potential to climb even higher.

This week: vs. Cornelius Hough (2-0)

3. A.L. BROWN (3-0)

A.L. BROWN LOGO

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: W, Mint Hill Rocky River, 28-6

The Wonders’ one-spot drop has nothing to do with their own play; it’s what other teams in the county are doing. All the Wonders seem to do each week is take care of business.

This week: idle

4. MOUNT PLEASANT (3-0)

08-14 MOUNT PLEASANT LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, Walkertown, 10-0

The Tigers haven’t necessarily blown away the competition, although they have two shutouts in their three games and simply do the little things the right way.

This week: at Northwest Cabarrus (0-2)

5. JAY M. ROBINSON (3-0)

08-14 JAY M. ROBINSON LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, South Rowan, 42-0

We actually feel sorry for the Bulldogs, a team that just keeps on winning but has trouble climbing the rankings because of what other teams are doing. But it’s only Week 4. So much is still within their reach.

This week: at South Rowan (1-1)

6. CABARRUS WARRIORS (1-0)

CABARRUS WARRIORS LOGO

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: W, Raleigh Ravenscroft, 24-14

The Warriors finally got to play a game, and through adversity, showed why they are favored to win another conference title – and maybe more.

This week: at Concord (0-1)

