HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 4 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 4:

1. HICKORY RIDGE (2-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: W, Porter Ridge, 37-14

Last week, the Bulls made what would’ve been an extremely tough game – and perhaps even a loss – for most other CabCo teams look really easy. That’s just how good these Bulls are at this point. But the team they’re playing Friday might be the best in the state, and that certainly won’t make for an easy game. Can the Bulls pull off the upset?

This week: vs. Charlotte Chambers (2-1)

2. COX MILL (3-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: W, Sun Valley, 24-23

The Chargers got their first scare of the season last week, but they fought through it and prevailed, and now it’s on with the rest of what could be an historic campaign as a program. We’ll see if what happened last week will give them the juice to take down one of the Charlotte metropolitan area’s strongest programs.

This week: at Cornelius Hough (1-1)

3. A.L. BROWN (3-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Rocky River, 28-0

The Wonders are rolling. We at the IT love the confidence, we love the swag, and we love the fact that they’ve won in myriad ways this season: a blowout, followed by a come-from-behind nail-biter to a shutout. That’s a team finding itself and building armor for what will be a tough road ahead, and we’ve rewarded them with a jump in the rankings.

This week: idle

4. JAY M. ROBINSON (2-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, South Rowan, 48-0

The Bulldogs looked great doing essentially what everyone expected they’d do to a struggling team like South Rowan, and that means something that they made sure it wasn’t close. The competition will get a little tougher this week, plus it’s on the road, but we expect the dominance to continue for at least another week. Not many 2A teams are on the Dogs’ level.

This week: at China Grove Carson(1-2)

5. CANNON COUGARS (2-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: L, Ravenscroft, 28-13

Last week’s outcome was a surprise for us, mainly because the Cougars have been so dominant, especially during the regular season, for the past couple of years. This week brings one of the biggest regular-season challenges the Cougars have had, and it would be the perfect time to show the state just who they are.

This week: at Charlotte Providence Day (3-0)

6. MOUNT PLEASANT (2-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: L, West Stanly, 21-20

We on the IT rankings panel almost never penalize a team for going for the victory but losing on a two-point conversion. That takes mettle, but it takes even more to overcome it the next week against a tough opponent. That’s the task the Tigers face this week.

This week: vs. Northwest Cabarrus (2-1)

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Northwest Cabarrus (2-1)