HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 5 Independent Tribune Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 5

1. HICKORY RIDGE (2-2)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: L, Chambers, 42-21

That highly anticipated showdown with the No. 3 team in the state was tough, but not many teams here will contend with Chambers. The Bulls must get back to business – quickly – in the county’s “Game of the Week.”

This week: at No. 3 A.L. Brown (3-0)

2. COX MILL (3-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: L, Hough, 45-6

The Chargers weren’t yet ready for prime time, going against nationally ranked Hough, but they’re still one of the best teams in Cabarrus. However, the next opponent is no pushover.

This week: vs. Mooresville (2-1)

3. A.L. BROWN (3-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: idle

We’ve said before that these Wonders – Cabarrus’ only unbeaten team – are good. But after a week off, nothing would help their season more than a monumental win Friday. It would make for a new No. 1 – we’ll go ahead and say it – and so much more.

This week: vs. No. 1 Hickory Ridge (2-2)

4. JAY M. ROBINSON (3-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, Carson, 38-3

Along with A.L. Brown, the Bulldogs have the longest winning streak in the county. The competition the last two weeks hasn’t been uber-tough, but you’ve got to admire how the Bulldogs have been disciplined and precise in dismantling the opponent.

This week: vs. Waxhaw Cuthbertson (2-2)

5. CANNON COUGARS (2-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: L, Providence Day, 41-10

The Cougars are in the same position as Hickory Ridge and Cox Mill: Not many teams here, public or private, were going to beat their opponent last week. Now, it’s about showing resilience for the rest of the season.

This week: idle

6. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (3-1)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: W, then-No. 6 Mount Pleasant, 24-17

The Trojans are back in the Cream of the Cabarrus after a two-week absence. They’re gaining confidence with every outing, and up next is an opponent they should handle.

This week: vs. South Rowan (1-3)

DROPPED OUT: Mount Pleasant (2-2)