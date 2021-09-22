HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

It was a great win for the Warriors last week, but it was a bad time to be playing a bad team, what with the teams ranked above them in the Cream of Cabarrus having such tough schedules; there were no “bad” losses on the slate, so it made it tough for a really good Warriors team to climb. (Strength of schedule is a factor in the Cream of Cabarrus.) But the ante gets upped a bit this week, and the Warriors could have a quality win in the offing.