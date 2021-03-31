 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Cream of Cabarrus rankings
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

The A.L. Brown Wonders defeated the Central Cabarrus Vikings in a 30Ð29 double overtime thriller 30-29 on Friday night.
Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD -- This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:

1. A.L. Brown (4-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: L, South Mecklenburg, 17-14

The Wonders weren’t sharp at all in last week’s loss – their first of the season – against a Class 4A team, but let’s see if it was an aberration, rather than a sign of things to come.

This week: Thursday at No. 3 Jay M. Robinson (5-0)

2. Mount Pleasant (5-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, Forest Hills, 39-12

The Tigers are winning in different ways – throwing, running, nail-biters, blowouts – while eyeing another conference title.

This week: Thursday at Montgomery Central (1-3)

3. Jay M. Robinson (5-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, No. 6 Concord, 28-7

The Bulldogs have a legit chance to win a league championship for the first time since the Joe Glass Era (2017), and they’ve got a big one this week.

This week: Thursdayvs.No. 1 A.L. Brown (4-1)

4. Hickory Ridge (3-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: L, Matthews Butler, 52-14

Yes, Butler is a traditional powerhouse, but last week’s loss was a bad one for the Bulldogs, and it will take some work to make the playoffs.

This week: Thursday at East Mecklenburg (1-4)

5. Central Cabarrus (2-3)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: L, Cox Mill, 16-9

The Vikings have lost two in a row, although one was to a 4A team, and desperately need a win.

This week: Thursday vs. West Cabarrus (2-3)

6. CONCORD (2-3)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: L, No. 3 Jay M. Robinson, 28-7

The Spiders are one of three SPC teams sitting 2-3, but we give them the nod over West Cabarrus because of the head-to-head matchup.

This week: Thursday vs. Cox Mill (1-4)

