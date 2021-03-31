HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

CONCORD -- This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:
1. A.L. Brown (4-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: L, South Mecklenburg, 17-14
The Wonders weren’t sharp at all in last week’s loss – their first of the season – against a Class 4A team, but let’s see if it was an aberration, rather than a sign of things to come.
This week: Thursday at No. 3 Jay M. Robinson (5-0)
2. Mount Pleasant (5-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: W, Forest Hills, 39-12
The Tigers are winning in different ways – throwing, running, nail-biters, blowouts – while eyeing another conference title.
This week: Thursday at Montgomery Central (1-3)
3. Jay M. Robinson (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: W, No. 6 Concord, 28-7
The Bulldogs have a legit chance to win a league championship for the first time since the Joe Glass Era (2017), and they’ve got a big one this week.
This week: Thursdayvs.No. 1 A.L. Brown (4-1)
4. Hickory Ridge (3-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: L, Matthews Butler, 52-14
Yes, Butler is a traditional powerhouse, but last week’s loss was a bad one for the Bulldogs, and it will take some work to make the playoffs.
This week: Thursday at East Mecklenburg (1-4)
5. Central Cabarrus (2-3)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: L, Cox Mill, 16-9
The Vikings have lost two in a row, although one was to a 4A team, and desperately need a win.
This week: Thursday vs. West Cabarrus (2-3)
6. CONCORD (2-3)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: L, No. 3 Jay M. Robinson, 28-7