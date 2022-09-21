HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Independent Tribune Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 6

1. HICKORY RIDGE (3-2)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: W, No. 3 A.L. Brown, 45-24

The Ragin’ Bulls finally won one of its highly touted “Games of the Week.” And while they had to come from behind to do it, they showed mettle and talent, earning the type of win they’ll need if they plan to go deep in the playoffs.

This week: at Mooresville (3-1)

2. A.L. BROWN (3-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: L, No. 1 Hickory Ridge, 45-24

Even in defeat, we learned a lot about the 2022 Wonders, and the biggest thing was just how talented and undaunted they are. We know: Coaches don’t like to highlight “good losses,” but we really do think last week’s was one that will help the Wonders later. Maybe even this week.

This week: at Lake Norman (4-0)

3. JAY M. ROBINSON (4-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, Cuthbertson, 29-28

The Bulldogs got that tough win that they so desperately needed, and they did it against a good 4A team under extremely intense circumstances. Probably what it will be like when the 2A playoffs get rolling.

This week: idle

4. COX MILL (3-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: L, Mooresville, 44-30

The Chargers have had a rough few weeks, with mistakes worsening their situations against two really good teams. What’s plaguing the Chargers is fixable, and we expect them to get a good start on repairing it this week.

This week: vs. West Cabarrus (0-4)

5. CANNON COUGARS (2-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: idle

The Cougars had a much-needed week off, but they aren’t soft-shoeing their way back into action, as they take on another undefeated team, albeit this time on their home turf.

This week: vs. Asheville School (4-0)

6. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (4-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: W, South Rowan, 67-6

The Trojans put on a show for the home crowd last week, one those folks hadn’t seen in a long, long time. Now, the Trojans have to maintain their focus and intensity in another very winnable game.

This week: at East Rowan (0-5)