HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Cream of Cabarrus rankings
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

  • Updated
The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs spoil the Cox Mill Senior Night and defeated the Chargers 26-14 to remain undefeated on Friday night at Cox Mill High School.

Cox Mill cracks the Cream of Cabarrus rankings for the first time this season.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD -- This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:

1. A.L. Brown (5-1)

06-19 A.L. BROWN-CFA LOGO (2)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: W, No. 3 Jay M. Robinson, 29-14

Wonders have won seven straight SPC games, dating back to last season, going into tonight’s Battle for the Bell.

Tonight: at Concord (2-4)

2. Mount Pleasant (6-0)

03-25 MOUNT PLEASANT LOGO

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: W, Montgomery Central, 35-0

Tigers are county’s only undefeated team, and they’re playing like it.

Tonight: vs. West Stanly (3-0)

 

3. Jay M. Robinson (5-1)

JAY M. ROBINSON LOGO

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: L, No. 1 A.L. Brown, 29-14

Bulldogs aren’t totally out of the SPC title picture, but they’ll need help in other places.

Tonight: at Central Cabarrus (2-4)

4. Hickory Ridge (4-2)

HICKORY RIDGE LOGO

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, East Mecklenburg, 56-0

Bulls looking to win second game in a row – and a playoff berth.

Tonight: vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4-2)

5. West Cabarrus (3-3)

11-25 WEST CABARRUS LOGO 2

Previous ranking: N/A

Last week: W, then-No. 5 Central Cabarrus, 11-8

Wolverines have two-game win streak in return to the rankings.

Tonight: vs. Charlotte Olympic (5-1)

6. Cox Mill (2-4)

COX MILL LOGO

Previous ranking: N/A

Last week: W, then-No. 6 Concord, 21-20

After back-to-back wins against ranked teams, Chargers make Cream of Cabarrus debut this season.

Tonight: vs. Northwest Cabarrus (1-5)

DROPPED OUT: No. 5 Central Cabarrus and No. 6 Concord 

