HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

The Cannon Cougars hold down their spot in a tight Cream of Cabarrus race.

Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 7

1. HICKORY RIDGE (3-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: L, Mooresville, 40-22

It might be hard for some to understand why the Bulls are still No. 1 despite having the most losses of any team in the Cream of Cabarrus. But when you look at strength of schedule, it starts to make sense. And then there’s fact that no CabCo team has beaten the Bulls since 2019.

This week: vs. South Iredell (4-1)

2. COX MILL (4-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, West Cabarrus, 56-7

Speaking of tough schedules, the Chargers are right behind the Bulls in that category. They got a big win to break a two-game losing streak, but this week will test them.

Monday: at No. 4 A.L. Brown (3-2)

3. JAY M. ROBINSON (4-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: idle      

The Bulldogs had a much-deserved week off, but now it’s back t pursuing a conference title – and more. This team could  truly threaten for the Class 2A title, and the Bulldogs are making it fun to watch the journey.

This week: at Albemarle (1-4)

4. A.L. BROWN (3-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: L, Lake Norman, 29-7

The Wonders remain a team to watch. They took a hit last with starting QB Ashnah Lowery out of the lineup for much of the game, but if they can keep their roster whole, watch out.

Monday: vs. Cox Mill (4-2)

5. CANNON COUGARS (3-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Asheville School, 49-10

What the Cougars did last week was impressive. Ending a losing skid by taking down an unbeaten team with authority? We have to wonder if it’s the beginning of another special season by Cabarrus’ only private-school football team.

This week: at Harrells Christian (2-3)

6. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (5-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: W, East Rowan, 26-3

Much like the Cougars, we pity the Trojans for playing in a county full of remarkable teams that are ranked high in the state and have played rigorous schedules. But a major conference game awaits the Trojans, and they’ll be tested.

This week: vs. West Rowan (5-1)

