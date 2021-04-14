HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

CONCORD -- This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:
1. A.L. Brown (6-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: W, Concord, 28-0
Wonders are undisputed SPC champs for first time in a decade. Now the real work begins.
Friday: vs. Asheville T.C. Roberson (6-1)
2. Mount Pleasant (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: W, West Stanly, 19-13
Tigers could make a really deep run in the state playoffs.
Friday: vs. West Lincoln (5-2)
3. Hickory Ridge (4-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: W, Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 35-32
Bulls playing their best football at just the right time.
Tonight: at Charlotte Providence
4. Jay M. Robinson (5-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: L, Central Cabarrus, 38-35
Bulldogs have lost two in a row entering the postseason.
Friday: at Kings Mountain (7-0)
5. Cox Mill (3-4)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: W, Northwest Cabarrus, 44-14
Other than unbeaten Mount Pleasant, is there a hotter team in Cabarrus County?
Friday: Season complete
6. West Cabarrus (3-4)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: L, Charlotte Olympic, 30-19
Wolverines showed they have what it takes to play a 4A team tough.
Friday: Season complete