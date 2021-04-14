 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Cream of Cabarrus rankings
The A.L. Brown Wonders defeated the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs 29-14 on Thursday night at Jay M. Robinson High School.
Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD -- This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:

1. A.L. Brown (6-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: W, Concord, 28-0

Wonders are undisputed SPC champs for first time in a decade. Now the real work begins.

Friday: vs. Asheville T.C. Roberson (6-1)

2. Mount Pleasant (7-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: W, West Stanly, 19-13

Tigers could make a really deep run in the state playoffs.

Friday: vs. West Lincoln (5-2)

3. Hickory Ridge (4-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 35-32

Bulls playing their best football at just the right time.

Tonight: at Charlotte Providence

4. Jay M. Robinson (5-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: L, Central Cabarrus, 38-35

Bulldogs have lost two in a row entering the postseason.

Friday: at Kings Mountain (7-0)

5. Cox Mill (3-4)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: W, Northwest Cabarrus, 44-14

Other than unbeaten Mount Pleasant, is there a hotter team in Cabarrus County?

Friday: Season complete

6. West Cabarrus (3-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: L, Charlotte Olympic, 30-19

Wolverines showed they have what it takes to play a 4A team tough.

Friday: Season complete

